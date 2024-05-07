Update 0.94.799

Share · View all patches · Build 14288895 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends!

Today’s patch is released later than planned due to the need for additional preparation of new equipment (servers).

In this patch, in addition to focusing on the dupes, we tried to pay attention to those aspects that caused the greatest resentment from the community, and that could be quickly added/modified.

As before, our thoughts/answers/meta descriptions are provided in italics.

“Out-game” news:

Changed to more efficient physical servers for EU region, which hold up to 60% of Dwarrhan(East) and some of the dungeons;

Hired 2 new team members: 1x CM, 1x GM;

All bans and mutes will now be announced in a separate Discord channels: EN RU



Patch Note: