Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 7 May 2024

Update Notes for v0.97.3 (client-only update)

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI Editor is now available, allowing creating driving lines for the AI players (to add AI support to new levels and vehicles)
  • AI players can now be used in custom local games as long as the level-vehicle combination has AI lines (online support coming later)
  • Level Selector now has a filter to only show levels that have AI lines defined (for the currently selected vehicle(s))
  • Various small changes to the AI behavior
  • Quick game: All built-in vehicles are now supported, including Random and Choosable
  • Quick game: Player count can be adjusted, skill level can be mixed (e.g. half medium, half high)
  • Quick game: Lots of other new options: e.g. drafting, ghost races, missiles for AI drivers
  • Local Custom Game now always starts at the Session Init state where changing levels is still possible
  • Immediate Restart (Ctrl+Backspace by default) now starts quicker in time trials and special stages (if not random start time)
  • Moved HUD elements so that Weapons and Health are on the right and Time on the left side
  • Some GUI screens that require using mouse now show a message about that if opened with keyboard or gamepad
  • Automatically changing the camera target to the last AI player when finished and playing alone against AI
  • When changing the camera target for the first time after finished or wrecked, skipping disabled players
  • Vehicle Editor: Fixed inertia tensors sometimes becoming temporarily incorrect when changing the vehicle properties
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

