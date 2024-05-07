- AI Editor is now available, allowing creating driving lines for the AI players (to add AI support to new levels and vehicles)
- AI players can now be used in custom local games as long as the level-vehicle combination has AI lines (online support coming later)
- Level Selector now has a filter to only show levels that have AI lines defined (for the currently selected vehicle(s))
- Various small changes to the AI behavior
- Quick game: All built-in vehicles are now supported, including Random and Choosable
- Quick game: Player count can be adjusted, skill level can be mixed (e.g. half medium, half high)
- Quick game: Lots of other new options: e.g. drafting, ghost races, missiles for AI drivers
- Local Custom Game now always starts at the Session Init state where changing levels is still possible
- Immediate Restart (Ctrl+Backspace by default) now starts quicker in time trials and special stages (if not random start time)
- Moved HUD elements so that Weapons and Health are on the right and Time on the left side
- Some GUI screens that require using mouse now show a message about that if opened with keyboard or gamepad
- Automatically changing the camera target to the last AI player when finished and playing alone against AI
- When changing the camera target for the first time after finished or wrecked, skipping disabled players
- Vehicle Editor: Fixed inertia tensors sometimes becoming temporarily incorrect when changing the vehicle properties
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 7 May 2024
Update Notes for v0.97.3 (client-only update)
