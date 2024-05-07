 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 7 May 2024

New eSail Fix 2.4.08f1

This small update fixes an issue in the Mooring Sandbox (eSail Pro). There were hidden boats which caused some very strange effects when trying to moor. Apologies to anyone who had problems mooring before this was identified!

