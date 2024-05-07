 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 7 May 2024

Live Update 0.50.7

Build 14288760 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • New room: “Clearing” accessible via Myrt with the Tea Blender, Tea Ghost and Tea Grafter events.
  • Rooms at capacity are no longer hidden in the room list.
  • The "Refresh network info" button is now always available as long as refreshing is not in progress.
  • When refreshing network info the previously selected region and room will remain selected.
  • The room debug information string now accurately reflects the amount of players in that room.
  • Lighting adjustments in Mountain's Secret and The Cistern.
  • Updated the rewards for the Aveesh Wafkha event in Kasa. (The reward should still be obtainable if you have already completed the event)
  • Made it easier to find Famous Kasa sausages.
  • Rebalanced the stats of the “Sodden boon”.
  • Added additional reactive dialogue to Geva Kha.
  • Added new items.
  • Added new effects.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused accounts to sometimes appear to have no characters available.
  • Fixed trading preferences for Kasa Teahouse Host to avoid an infinite currency exploit.
  • Fixed various visual bugs with the portal used for the skill Veiled Gate.
  • Fixed a bug that caused shades to be rendered incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Shade event to not spawn in Kasa.
  • Fixed ground blending in Char Smog Switch.
  • Fixed a bug that caused background mountains to flicker.
  • Fixed grass moving incorrectly in Lakatos String.
  • Fixed spelling errors in NPC names.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck in combat with no enemies.
  • Fixed issue where NPCs sometimes would not hand out rewards when they should.

