Live Update 0.50.7

Changes
- New room: “Clearing” accessible via Myrt with the Tea Blender, Tea Ghost and Tea Grafter events.
- Rooms at capacity are no longer hidden in the room list.
- The "Refresh network info" button is now always available as long as refreshing is not in progress.
- When refreshing network info the previously selected region and room will remain selected.
- The room debug information string now accurately reflects the amount of players in that room.
- Lighting adjustments in Mountain's Secret and The Cistern.
- Updated the rewards for the Aveesh Wafkha event in Kasa. (The reward should still be obtainable if you have already completed the event)
- Made it easier to find Famous Kasa sausages.
- Rebalanced the stats of the “Sodden boon”.
- Added additional reactive dialogue to Geva Kha.
- Added new items.
- Added new effects.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused accounts to sometimes appear to have no characters available.
- Fixed trading preferences for Kasa Teahouse Host to avoid an infinite currency exploit.
- Fixed various visual bugs with the portal used for the skill Veiled Gate.
- Fixed a bug that caused shades to be rendered incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Shade event to not spawn in Kasa.
- Fixed ground blending in Char Smog Switch.
- Fixed a bug that caused background mountains to flicker.
- Fixed grass moving incorrectly in Lakatos String.
- Fixed spelling errors in NPC names.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck in combat with no enemies.
- Fixed issue where NPCs sometimes would not hand out rewards when they should.
