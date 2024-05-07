Live Update 0.50.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14288760 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Changes

New room: “Clearing” accessible via Myrt with the Tea Blender, Tea Ghost and Tea Grafter events.

Rooms at capacity are no longer hidden in the room list.

The "Refresh network info" button is now always available as long as refreshing is not in progress.

When refreshing network info the previously selected region and room will remain selected.

The room debug information string now accurately reflects the amount of players in that room.

Lighting adjustments in Mountain's Secret and The Cistern.

Updated the rewards for the Aveesh Wafkha event in Kasa. (The reward should still be obtainable if you have already completed the event)

Made it easier to find Famous Kasa sausages.

Rebalanced the stats of the “Sodden boon”.

Added additional reactive dialogue to Geva Kha.

Added new items.

Added new effects.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused accounts to sometimes appear to have no characters available.

Fixed trading preferences for Kasa Teahouse Host to avoid an infinite currency exploit.

Fixed various visual bugs with the portal used for the skill Veiled Gate.

Fixed a bug that caused shades to be rendered incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused the Shade event to not spawn in Kasa.

Fixed ground blending in Char Smog Switch.

Fixed a bug that caused background mountains to flicker.

Fixed grass moving incorrectly in Lakatos String.

Fixed spelling errors in NPC names.

Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck in combat with no enemies.

Fixed issue where NPCs sometimes would not hand out rewards when they should.

