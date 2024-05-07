0.8.10 Beta New vehicle: Ferdinand

(This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"!)

(This month's workload is heavy, so it might remain in the beta version for a while.)

-New vehicle: Ferdinand, a tank destroyer converted from the Porsche Tiger!

-The universal camo system has finally been implemented, and now the turret camo will change according to the hull! (However, most textures are not yet complete though) This feature can be toggled in the game settings.

-Vehicles that have completed a campaign will now display a special icon⭐

-Fixed issues where the range of some turrets didn't match card data, mainly with HEAT rounds. Removed the "muzzle velocity" attribute and unified it into the "range" attribute, which will affect shell velocity and effective range.

-Killing all enemies will now result in an immediate victory in Capture mode.

-Fixed the bug where the mg turret of the Crusader Mk.II has a very short range.