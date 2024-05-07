05-07 Estimated downtime for maintenance

Estimated downtime for maintenance

UTC time 09:50-10:50

BUG fix

BUG disappears in elite Avalon wind elemental after kill

The entrance to end dungeon 3 BUG

Bug that Purple Recast stone not drop from lava king II

Adjustment

The enemy tracking range of Elite Avalon T12 Skeleton King/Goat has been reduced by 2 blocks.

The escape distance of all T12 monsters has been increased

Overlord Lion Priest will no longer summon Lion Priest

Elite Avalon map strength modifier adjusted to 925 (originally 900)

The dynamic blood volume of T11/T12 dungeon/element BOSS/world BOSS has been adjusted, and the basic blood volume has been reduced.

The dynamic blood volume of monsters in the Time Tower has been reduced.

Example

The base health of the T11 element is 120,000. For every additional player, the monster's health will increase by 15,000, with the upper limit being 345,000 health.

The base health of the T12 element is 300,000. For every additional player, the monster's health will increase by 30,000, with the upper limit being 750,000 health.

The base health of the world boss is 500,000. For every additional player, the monster's health will increase by 40,000. The upper limit is 1,250,000 health.

Experience adjustments

5 gold coin reward is added to the weekly active box (season talent level 5)

World Order - The equipment exchanged for elemental BOSS materials has been adjusted so that random boxes must contain prayers.

Equipment dropped when the character dies will not be automatically picked up by pets, and will be bound when picked up.