Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-01

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-01) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version updates the engine and networking version. This should improve the multiplayer performances and avoid some crashes.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.005-dev-01 - Temporary changelog :

Engine and netcode versions upgrade

Various small fixes and balancing

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games