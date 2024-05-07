Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-01

Hello Terraformers!
We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-01) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version updates the engine and networking version. This should improve the multiplayer performances and avoid some crashes.
Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v1.005-dev-01 - Temporary changelog :
- Engine and netcode versions upgrade
- Various small fixes and balancing
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
- Listen to Planet Crafter soundtrack
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in internal branch