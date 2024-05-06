v. 0.0.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14288391 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:33:13 UTC by Wendy

We want to announce significant updates in v. 0.0.4. Currently, we are doing beta testing to ensure the best possible results.

(The word 'Upcoming' will be removed from the title upon updating.)

Loot Soulstone: Rewards are significantly increased, almost x10. Feedback is welcome for further adjustments.

Feedback is welcome for further adjustments. Energy Nova: Modifiers are clarified and mostly enhanced. Also, it starts from 2 novas by default! (buffed).

Rain of Arrows (Energy Nova with Stone-imbued)

Incorrectly noted as '-75% damage'. It is now corrected to '-75% less AOE'. Flame Artillery (Fire-imbued)

200% increased damage -> 100% more damage

-50% decreased AOE -> -25% less AOE Frost Nova (Cold-imbued)

-80% decreased damage -> -50% less damage

+100% increased AOE -> 100% more AOE Electric Field (Lightning-imbued)

Increase in damage taken to enemies adjusted from 1% to 5%. Enigmatic Shooting Stars (Chaos-imbued)

-50% decreased damage -> -30% less damage

-50% AOE -> -30% less AOE

Bug Fixes

Fixed looted soulstones did not stack correctly after saving the game.

Fixed Penetration was not functioning correctly in some cases.

Fixed the tag for Soulfire Resonance from 'focus' to the correct 'normal'.

Fixed the alignment of the notification "You have caught the attention of the Sturdy Toothed Dragons" (it was not center-aligned properly).

Fixed purified shrines for elements (fire, cold, lightning, chaos) now count towards achievements.

Fixed unlock condition for the quest "Rediscovering the Surplus Capital" which rewards "Perks : Principle of Paradox".

before : Survive for 15 minutes with [Wide Flapping Lv. 10].

after : Survive for 15 minutes with [Sharp beak Lv. 10].

Balance

Attention from enemies now triggers a random enemy upgrade.

After 8 min, waves will always be "Spectacular Carnival," where enemies flood in at an overwhelming pace.

where enemies flood in at an overwhelming pace. Focus attacks now come with a default 50 armor penetration.

This minimizes penalties during the initial phase (0~10 minutes). However, players must secure additional penetration upgrades to effectively combat enemies in the second phase (10+ minutes).

This minimizes penalties during the initial phase (0~10 minutes). However, players must secure additional penetration upgrades to effectively combat enemies in the second phase (10+ minutes). Bubble Vortex / Bubble Splash starts from 2 bubbles by default (buffed) .

. Energy Nova starts from 2 novas by default (buffed) .

. Agility (Attack Rate / Cooldown) : 10% -> 20%

Fluttering Feathers (Projectile Number) : 0.3 -> 0.4

Bastion (Block) : 3% -> 5%

Others

Adjusted the key settings guide at the beginning of the wave to align to the right, preventing overlap with enemy dialogues.

Removed the term "(passive)" from upgrade/stat descriptions to avoid confusion.

The term is typically used for abilities, skills, or effects that are always active or trigger automatically under certain conditions. Most elemental upgrades in our game fall into this because they are automatically cast or applied.

We aim to apply "(passive)" more clearly to specific upgrades/stats as their application becomes more distinct in the future.

The term is typically used for abilities, skills, or effects that are always active or trigger automatically under certain conditions. Most elemental upgrades in our game fall into this because they are automatically cast or applied. We aim to apply "(passive)" more clearly to specific upgrades/stats as their application becomes more distinct in the future. Clarify "Frozen Heart" cold element stat description:

Frozen Heart (more damage)

Frozen Heart (more attack rate)

Frozen Heart Frozen Heart Clarify "Ice Gauntlet" cold element upgrade description:

When you defeat a frozen enemy, you will recover "N" health .

When you defeat a frozen enemy, you will recover . Auto Skip is now disabled by default, meaning dialogue scenes will no longer reappear once you've clicked the skip button.

Language support is postponed. The current progress is almost 70%~80%. The work includes Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), German, French, and Portuguese.

Tip. Language support requests can be made in the suggestions-system tab on Discord. However, please note that it may take some days to process!

[Possible Issue] An error occurred while launching this game : missing executable

Please first attempt to restart the Steam application to apply patch v.0.0.3. If you encounter a "missing executable" error during game startup, it's likely due to the game's executable file being relocated by the patch.

For example, originally located at

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\BestiarySurvivors\Bestiary Survivors.exe,

the patch may move it to

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\BestiarySurvivors\BestiarySurvivors\Bestiary Survivors.exe.

Please note this relocation sometimes occurs randomly with each patch and is beyond our control.

In this case, uninstall and install Bestiary Survivors again via Steam application will fix this.