Importing Old Data

Removed the auto import of saved data from the free/demo version.
To import save data, select Import on the Save Slot screen and choose the file to import.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Removed the auto import of saved data from the free/demo version.
To import save data, select Import on the Save Slot screen and choose the file to import.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update