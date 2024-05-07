 Skip to content

Monster Crawl update for 7 May 2024

Importing Old Data

Share · View all patches · Build 14288334 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 10:13:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the auto import of saved data from the free/demo version.

To import save data, select Import on the Save Slot screen and choose the file to import.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2027511
  Loading history…
