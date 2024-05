Share · View all patches · Build 14288267 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi there!

Word on the street is that a few bugs have boarded the ship, but fear not, we're here to help!

Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze on level 11.

Improved collisions with the ghost ship.

Adjusted the slime monster's health on certain levels.

Other minor fixes.

Thanks for your support and suggestions!

Wishing you a fantastic time swashbuckling to the rhythm!

~ Team Simplicity