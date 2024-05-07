Achievements unlocked: Create achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 14288245 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:59:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are excited to share our latest achievements with you! In just a short time since the release of Mushroots, we are thrilled to announce a major update. In version 1.1.0, we have introduced numerous new achievements that you can already start unlocking!

Additionally, we have made balance adjustments and fixed some errors. Enjoy the update, and stay tuned for even more exciting news from us!

Balance

We have focused on the view radius of mushrooms. Now, their teamwork is even more crucial for achieving success.

Base:

↑ Spore recharge time reduced from 30 to 20s

↓ View decreased from 16 to 14 tile

Attacker:

↓ View decreased from 6 to 3 tile

Blob:

↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile

Bomb:

↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile

Dirty bomb:

↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile

Defender:

↑ Minimum building radius decreased from 3 to 2 tile

Maps

Citadel (2x2)

minor adjustments made

Other