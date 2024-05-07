Achievements unlocked: Create achievements

Hello everyone!
We are excited to share our latest achievements with you! In just a short time since the release of Mushroots, we are thrilled to announce a major update. In version 1.1.0, we have introduced numerous new achievements that you can already start unlocking!
Additionally, we have made balance adjustments and fixed some errors. Enjoy the update, and stay tuned for even more exciting news from us!
Balance
We have focused on the view radius of mushrooms. Now, their teamwork is even more crucial for achieving success.
Base:
↑ Spore recharge time reduced from 30 to 20s
↓ View decreased from 16 to 14 tile
Attacker:
↓ View decreased from 6 to 3 tile
Blob:
↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile
Bomb:
↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile
Dirty bomb:
↓ View decreased from 6 to 2 tile
Defender:
↑ Minimum building radius decreased from 3 to 2 tile
Maps
Citadel (2x2)
- minor adjustments made
Other
- various errors fixed
Changed files in this update