★The problem that items that can only be purchased once can be purchased again after staying at a hotel.
★Added Glory Block to Room where the wind blows and Closed room.
★Changed the recovery limit of Ende's Potion to 5M.
★Fixed a bug that caused two Legacies to be dropped when defeating a Celebrant.
★Fixed a bug that some Legacies could be acquired when the HP was negative.
(Probably, but I haven't been able to verify it properly)
Tactical Nexus update for 7 May 2024
Bug fix
