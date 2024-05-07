 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 7 May 2024

Bug fix

Build 14288108 · Last edited 7 May 2024

★The problem that items that can only be purchased once can be purchased again after staying at a hotel.
★Added Glory Block to Room where the wind blows and Closed room.
★Changed the recovery limit of Ende's Potion to 5M.
★Fixed a bug that caused two Legacies to be dropped when defeating a Celebrant.
★Fixed a bug that some Legacies could be acquired when the HP was negative.
　(Probably, but I haven't been able to verify it properly)

