★The problem that items that can only be purchased once can be purchased again after staying at a hotel.

★Added Glory Block to Room where the wind blows and Closed room.

★Changed the recovery limit of Ende's Potion to 5M.

★Fixed a bug that caused two Legacies to be dropped when defeating a Celebrant.

★Fixed a bug that some Legacies could be acquired when the HP was negative.

(Probably, but I haven't been able to verify it properly)