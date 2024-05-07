 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

INDIKA update for 7 May 2024

First INDIKA hotfix out now

Share · View all patches · Build 14288053 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community following the release of INDIKA. Your enthusiasm and encouragement truly mean the world to us. Thank you for making this journey (to hell and back) with us.

The first hotfix for INDIKA is out now, improving the game's overall performance:

  • Shader Pre-Compilation has been implemented to enhance performance and improve overall stability
  • Improved performance on Steam Deck
  • DLSS fixed on the Monastery level
  • Minor fixes and improvements

Stay tuned as more great updates are coming soon!

For a limited time you can grab INDIKA with a 10% launch discount:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1373960/INDIKA/

Take care,
Odd Meter and 11 bit studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1373961
  • Loading history…
Steam Deck Depot 1373962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link