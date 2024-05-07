First INDIKA hotfix out now

Share · View all patches · Build 14288053 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community following the release of INDIKA. Your enthusiasm and encouragement truly mean the world to us. Thank you for making this journey (to hell and back) with us.

The first hotfix for INDIKA is out now, improving the game's overall performance:

Shader Pre-Compilation has been implemented to enhance performance and improve overall stability

Improved performance on Steam Deck

DLSS fixed on the Monastery level

Minor fixes and improvements

Stay tuned as more great updates are coming soon!

For a limited time you can grab INDIKA with a 10% launch discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1373960/INDIKA/

