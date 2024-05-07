First INDIKA hotfix out now

Hello everyone,
We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community following the release of INDIKA. Your enthusiasm and encouragement truly mean the world to us. Thank you for making this journey (to hell and back) with us.
The first hotfix for INDIKA is out now, improving the game's overall performance:
- Shader Pre-Compilation has been implemented to enhance performance and improve overall stability
- Improved performance on Steam Deck
- DLSS fixed on the Monastery level
- Minor fixes and improvements
Stay tuned as more great updates are coming soon!
For a limited time you can grab INDIKA with a 10% launch discount:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1373960/INDIKA/
Take care,
Odd Meter and 11 bit studios
