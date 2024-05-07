 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 7 May 2024

Chrono Ark 1.0.14 Bug Fix

Build 14288043 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:33:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Helia (Fire Arrow): Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if there were no skills in the deck.
  • DLC Special Ticket: Modified so that if no item is obtained upon use, gold is refunded.
  • Campfire Recruitment: Fixed an issue where the skin could not be changed in the campfire character recruitment UI when using a gamepad.
  • Adjusted to create backup saves more frequently.
  • Fixed a bug where new players could not use the gamepad in certain conditions upon entering combat.

