- Helia (Fire Arrow): Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if there were no skills in the deck.
- DLC Special Ticket: Modified so that if no item is obtained upon use, gold is refunded.
- Campfire Recruitment: Fixed an issue where the skin could not be changed in the campfire character recruitment UI when using a gamepad.
- Adjusted to create backup saves more frequently.
- Fixed a bug where new players could not use the gamepad in certain conditions upon entering combat.
Chrono Ark update for 7 May 2024
Chrono Ark 1.0.14 Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
