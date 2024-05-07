Alpha 0.2.11

-Added camera sensitivity slider.
-Added Repair kit crafting recipe.
-Added FPS limit option.
-Added mouse icons to control bindings.
-Added smoke to charcoal pile while working.
-Added pause to menu.
-Added Wooden Bench.
-Added community Portuguese(Brasil) localization.
-Now it can't rain for 2 days in a row.
-Now character can sit on chairs and restore stamina.
-Decreased character friction, will no more stuck at corners.
-Now chests will drop all containing items after destroying.
-Now items dropped from inventory will not pick up automatically.
-Now you can walk over simple sleeping place.
-Now crafting arrows on workbench will create 5 wooden arrows and 3 bone and stone at a time.
-Fixed bug when can build while rotate building.
-Fixed enemies animation states.
-Fixed problem when can't collect honey if near bee hive are unwatered beds.
-Fixed bug when fps limit does not apply from start only after slider moving.
-Fixed bug when cooked bream does not save in inventory after game reload.
-Fixed some translation issues and missing hieroglyphs in Chinese language.
