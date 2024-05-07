Alpha 0.2.11

-Added camera sensitivity slider.

-Added Repair kit crafting recipe.

-Added FPS limit option.

-Added mouse icons to control bindings.

-Added smoke to charcoal pile while working.

-Added pause to menu.

-Added Wooden Bench.

-Added community Portuguese(Brasil) localization.

-Now it can't rain for 2 days in a row.

-Now character can sit on chairs and restore stamina.

-Decreased character friction, will no more stuck at corners.

-Now chests will drop all containing items after destroying.

-Now items dropped from inventory will not pick up automatically.

-Now you can walk over simple sleeping place.

-Now crafting arrows on workbench will create 5 wooden arrows and 3 bone and stone at a time.

-Fixed bug when can build while rotate building.

-Fixed enemies animation states.

-Fixed problem when can't collect honey if near bee hive are unwatered beds.

-Fixed bug when fps limit does not apply from start only after slider moving.

-Fixed bug when cooked bream does not save in inventory after game reload.

-Fixed some translation issues and missing hieroglyphs in Chinese language.