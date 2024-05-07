Reinforcements received: Arsenal of Victory!

In the "Reinforcements received" events, you’ll upgrade your army with unique and well-armed squads, rare weapons, vehicles and always-useful items. Main rewards will help you unlock content that normally takes more time to reach in a regular lineup.

In April 1945, the troops of the 69th Infantry Division and the 5th Guards Army met at Torgau on the Elbe river, splitting the Third Reich in two as the Soviet forces completed the encirclement of Berlin. Soon afterwards, in May, the enemy finally fell. Different countries celebrate the end of war on different days: on May 8th in most European countries (Victory in Europe Day), and on May 9th in several countries of the former USSR (Victory Day). To this day, it remains the common holiday for many people around the world.

We are joining the celebrations and have prepared new tools for the Allies that will help them to win their battles. Both the US and USSR armies are getting some serious weapons - an airplane, a tank and effective weapons for the infantry!

From May 7th (13:00 UTC) to June 5th (13:00 UTC), get battle score in battles and move up the rewards ladder! You have two days to complete each task!

Rewards

You'll get rewards during the whole event, and the further you progress through it, the more valuable they'll become. You can easily skip a few tasks and still get the main rewards!

Main Rewards

As you complete stages, you will receive several rare weapons and unique vehicles for your armies!

Whirlwind Mk I

This British heavy fighter with its powerful offensive and suspended armament will be a useful and versatile machine over the battlefield!

Four 20 mm Hispano Mk. I cannons against enemy aircraft and for ground targets, two 500 lb bombs.

The aircraft comes without a squad and is available for the Marine Attack Squadron 231 squad (Attacker Pilot I).

T-34-100

One of the most dangerous modifications of the T-34 tank, equipped with a 100 mm LB-1 cannon.

Engineers could hardly fit such a gun into the turret, but it was worth it!

The BR-412B APHEBC shell can consistently penetrate even the well-armored front of the King Tiger’s turret from a distance. At the same time, the cannon reloads faster than its 122 mm counterpart.

The tank comes without a squad and is available for the 99th Tank Brigade squad (Tanker II).

PPS-42 (Red)

Traditionally, during the event in May, you have the chance to get a rare oxidized PPS-42.

The reddish-brown color of bluing was very rare, as it is a consequence of a deviation from the strict standards for the oxidation of finished weapon components. Although it is as reliable as the usual black finish, it gives the weapon a very unusual appearance.

Thompson .30 cal SMG

In the early 1940s, Thompson built several prototypes based on the M1928 submachine gun using the .30 Carbine cartridge, hoping to compete with the M1 Carbine using the same caliber.

The Thompson .30 cal SMG has the same high rate of fire, low recoil, and comfortable sights as the standard model, except that it hits much harder!

Terms