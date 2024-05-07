May 9 Scheduled Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 14287774 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 09:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on May 9 (Thu).

Please see below for more details on the maintenance schedule.

May 9 (Thu) Scheduled Maintenance

1. Temporary Maintenance Schedule

: May 9 (Thu) 08:00 - 14:30 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

New Products and Packages in the Paid Shop will be added The Wonderland Event will begin Improvements and other changes will be made

※ More information will become available through a separate notice on May 8 (Wed).

3. To Note

■ The maintenance schedule may be subject to change.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe zone as gameplay will be unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost if you uninstall and reinstall the game.

■ Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, Chaos Dungeons, and Eunos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.