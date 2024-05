Share · View all patches · Build 14287764 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 09:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Accessibility settings: Added flat hand option.

Tooltip disabled for new hand.

Fix issue where a card would not display in new hand.

Fix issue with picking card with big hands.

Fix other small issues.

The flat hand option is to get the old look back if you like that more.