War Trigger Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Alpha Release 0.7.8f

Alpha Release 0.7.8f · Build 14287753 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 09:09:25 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new vehicles: M-163, HMARS, M-60A3, M-2A1
  • Added vehicles to maps: PT-76, BRDM, Little Bird
  • Added honks to Hummer
  • Improved foot step sound fall off
  • Improved vehicle running over infantry
  • Fixed: Comms Menu not working when driving the Hummer
  • Fixed: vehicle running over passenger on exit

