- Added new vehicles: M-163, HMARS, M-60A3, M-2A1
- Added vehicles to maps: PT-76, BRDM, Little Bird
- Added honks to Hummer
- Improved foot step sound fall off
- Improved vehicle running over infantry
- Fixed: Comms Menu not working when driving the Hummer
- Fixed: vehicle running over passenger on exit
War Trigger Playtest update for 7 May 2024
Alpha Release 0.7.8f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
