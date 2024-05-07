 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Tavern update for 7 May 2024

v0.3.2 - Sex SFX & More

Share · View all patches · Build 14287667 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In between larger content updates, we still want to make improvements to the game readily available! As such, he's a smaller update that includes a bunch of features that we've heard requested previously!

SOUND AND AUDIO:

  • Some of the missing voicelines from the end of Day 1 have been added
  • Sex scenes in the story, sandbox, and gallery have been given SFX & moans

GAMEPLAY:

  • Flirt will trigger foreplay animations by default, with no prior preparation needed
  • Character move speed has been doubled (makes camera a bit choppy in controller mode but we will will look into smoothing this out soon)
  • Characters only now have 1 favorite item instead of 2
  • Sex animations can be triggered by making someone horny by gifting the their favorite item
  • The bar has been made uninteractable, so it doesn't get in the way of talking to the bartender

We still have some more minor changes and hotfixes to come out this week that should help with game quality and stability- as well as some additional content additions coming out hopefully before the end of the month, such as a handful of additional animations!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1429151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link