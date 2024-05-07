v0.3.2 - Sex SFX & More

In between larger content updates, we still want to make improvements to the game readily available! As such, he's a smaller update that includes a bunch of features that we've heard requested previously!

SOUND AND AUDIO:

Some of the missing voicelines from the end of Day 1 have been added

Sex scenes in the story, sandbox, and gallery have been given SFX & moans

GAMEPLAY:

Flirt will trigger foreplay animations by default, with no prior preparation needed

Character move speed has been doubled (makes camera a bit choppy in controller mode but we will will look into smoothing this out soon)

Characters only now have 1 favorite item instead of 2

Sex animations can be triggered by making someone horny by gifting the their favorite item

The bar has been made uninteractable, so it doesn't get in the way of talking to the bartender

We still have some more minor changes and hotfixes to come out this week that should help with game quality and stability- as well as some additional content additions coming out hopefully before the end of the month, such as a handful of additional animations!