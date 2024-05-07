First Speedrun & FOV Update

Hey!

Speedrun

We have the first speedrun by 777medard! 🫡

777medard also published a video that includes rock climbing and it was watched a lot so it brought many of you here to suffer. The game wasn't selling any copies at all. After the video, it sells 50-70 copies a day! So I want to say thank you to 777medard, even though I understand nothing in the video since I don't know any Polish! 🇵🇱❤️

While I was testing for the update, I realized that the "Finished Under 20 Minutes" achievement is bugged and it is giving that to anybody who finishes the game. Instead of fixing it properly, I decided to change its name to 777medard since it's the current world champion of "rock climbing?" 🏆

Many of you asked for the FOV adjustment option, so I added it. You can now zoom out in the settings menu 🔍 The game is still super hard though.

I also fixed (hopefully) the Steam Deck issue. Please let me know if I broke anything.

Thank you!