 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resonite update for 7 May 2024

2024.5.7.505 - Rich presence settings, texture minimum size & more

Share · View all patches · Build 14287437 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:39:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Just a few smaller things from me today + a batch of cool stuff from @probableprime

I've been a bit dizzy through most of today, so I decided to tackle some smaller additions and fixes. This week might be a weaker on updates (and following that there will none for a bit), because I'll be travelling to the US at the end of the week and I'm preparing stuff!

New Features:

  • Added Discord integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)
    -- This currently allows controlling level of rich presence data shared

  • Added Steam integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)
    -- This allows controlling the levle of rich presence data shared
    -- You can also toggle if you want in-game screenshots to be shared with Steam or not

  • Added TeleportBlock component which prevents teleporting onto objects tagged with it (requested by @pollygeist, implemented by @probableprime, issue #1921)

  • Added mechanism to manually register GigglePucks & always treat them as connected even if they're not detected on the network (based on report by @ryuvi, issue #1839 and request by @me_sideways)

  • Add MinSize on StaticTexture2D which allow specifying the minimum size that the texture should be at (based on request by @gareth48, @shrikealvaron, @dustysprinkles, @flamesoulisand @spexcat, issue #1979)
    -- This size overrides user's minimum texture setting
    -- IMPORTANT: This is only for cases when it's absolutely necessary for the texture to be at this resolution - e.g. textures that encode data for ProtoFlux or when the texture would result in ineligible text that's important. You SHOULD NOT use otherwise - let the users choose their level of detail when they can
    -- The loaded size will never be larger than the original texture. You can specify large number to ensure it's always at original resolution

  • Add setting for auto-loading cloud home on start in the Profile section (requested by @shrikealvaron, issue #1986)

  • Added internal command for granting storage awards from competitions and other events (implemented by @probableprime)

Tweaks:

  • Added warning to the account website about missing functionality (implemented by @probableprime, requested by @dantetucker)
  • Split new session notifications between contact & public sessions (requested by @epiceaston197, issue #1966)

Locale:

  • Merged Chinese locale update by @flower_elf and modimobeikete
  • Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
  • Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Bugfixes:

  • Fix interactive/streamer camera not hiding custom badges (reported by @tahvostudio, @grayboltwolf, @shadowpanther, issue #1992)
  • Fix package collision for Hardware.Info & update to the latest version
    -- This might fix users getting randomly logged out due to this library failing to load, resulting in different UID, which invalidates current login token (reported by @j4.lc, @ohzee, @readun, @banane9, @shadowpanther, gameboycjp, @grayboltwolf and @exothewicker, issue #1924)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2519832
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2519833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link