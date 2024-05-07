2024.5.7.505 - Rich presence settings, texture minimum size & more

Hello! Just a few smaller things from me today + a batch of cool stuff from @probableprime
I've been a bit dizzy through most of today, so I decided to tackle some smaller additions and fixes. This week might be a weaker on updates (and following that there will none for a bit), because I'll be travelling to the US at the end of the week and I'm preparing stuff!
New Features:
-
Added Discord integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)
-- This currently allows controlling level of rich presence data shared
-
Added Steam integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)
-- This allows controlling the levle of rich presence data shared
-- You can also toggle if you want in-game screenshots to be shared with Steam or not
-
Added TeleportBlock component which prevents teleporting onto objects tagged with it (requested by @pollygeist, implemented by @probableprime, issue #1921)
-
Added mechanism to manually register GigglePucks & always treat them as connected even if they're not detected on the network (based on report by @ryuvi, issue #1839 and request by @me_sideways)
-
Add MinSize on StaticTexture2D which allow specifying the minimum size that the texture should be at (based on request by @gareth48, @shrikealvaron, @dustysprinkles, @flamesoulisand @spexcat, issue #1979)
-- This size overrides user's minimum texture setting
-- IMPORTANT: This is only for cases when it's absolutely necessary for the texture to be at this resolution - e.g. textures that encode data for ProtoFlux or when the texture would result in ineligible text that's important. You SHOULD NOT use otherwise - let the users choose their level of detail when they can
-- The loaded size will never be larger than the original texture. You can specify large number to ensure it's always at original resolution
-
Add setting for auto-loading cloud home on start in the Profile section (requested by @shrikealvaron, issue #1986)
-
Added internal command for granting storage awards from competitions and other events (implemented by @probableprime)
Tweaks:
- Added warning to the account website about missing functionality (implemented by @probableprime, requested by @dantetucker)
- Split new session notifications between contact & public sessions (requested by @epiceaston197, issue #1966)
Locale:
- Merged Chinese locale update by @flower_elf and modimobeikete
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
Bugfixes:
- Fix interactive/streamer camera not hiding custom badges (reported by @tahvostudio, @grayboltwolf, @shadowpanther, issue #1992)
- Fix package collision for Hardware.Info & update to the latest version
-- This might fix users getting randomly logged out due to this library failing to load, resulting in different UID, which invalidates current login token (reported by @j4.lc, @ohzee, @readun, @banane9, @shadowpanther, gameboycjp, @grayboltwolf and @exothewicker, issue #1924)
