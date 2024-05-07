2024.5.7.505 - Rich presence settings, texture minimum size & more

Hello! Just a few smaller things from me today + a batch of cool stuff from @probableprime

I've been a bit dizzy through most of today, so I decided to tackle some smaller additions and fixes. This week might be a weaker on updates (and following that there will none for a bit), because I'll be travelling to the US at the end of the week and I'm preparing stuff!

New Features:

Added Discord integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)

-- This currently allows controlling level of rich presence data shared

Added Steam integration settings (implemented by @probableprime, issue #1738)

-- This allows controlling the levle of rich presence data shared

-- You can also toggle if you want in-game screenshots to be shared with Steam or not

Added TeleportBlock component which prevents teleporting onto objects tagged with it (requested by @pollygeist, implemented by @probableprime, issue #1921)

Added mechanism to manually register GigglePucks & always treat them as connected even if they're not detected on the network (based on report by @ryuvi, issue #1839 and request by @me_sideways)

Add MinSize on StaticTexture2D which allow specifying the minimum size that the texture should be at (based on request by @gareth48, @shrikealvaron, @dustysprinkles, @flamesoulisand @spexcat, issue #1979)

-- This size overrides user's minimum texture setting

-- IMPORTANT: This is only for cases when it's absolutely necessary for the texture to be at this resolution - e.g. textures that encode data for ProtoFlux or when the texture would result in ineligible text that's important. You SHOULD NOT use otherwise - let the users choose their level of detail when they can

-- The loaded size will never be larger than the original texture. You can specify large number to ensure it's always at original resolution

Add setting for auto-loading cloud home on start in the Profile section (requested by @shrikealvaron, issue #1986)

Added internal command for granting storage awards from competitions and other events (implemented by @probableprime)

Tweaks:

Added warning to the account website about missing functionality (implemented by @probableprime, requested by @dantetucker)

Split new session notifications between contact & public sessions (requested by @epiceaston197, issue #1966)

Locale:

Merged Chinese locale update by @flower_elf and modimobeikete

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Bugfixes: