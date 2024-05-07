v0.0.109.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some feature and did some changes/fixes/balance
New:
- Added "Anti-Cheat" system with cheat detector. Player will be reported automatically if some cheat will detected
Changes:
- Clarified better "Serf, Wizard Destroyer" ability description: Until its next use, it doubles the Magical Assault value of all allied Mages on the battlefield. All allied Mages on the battlefield gains +(1/1/1/2/2)/+(1/2/3/3/4)
- Hide battle graveyard card abilities if settings is disabled
- Prevent edit deck if player level don't meet minimum requirement
Balance:
Crescent Moon Wolf:
Level 1: 2/1 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 2: 2/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 3: 3/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 4: 3/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 5: 4/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Celestial Spider:
Level 1: 3/4 Poison All 4, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 1
Level 2: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 2
Level 3: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 3, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 4: 4/5 Poison All 6, Devour 4, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 5: 5/5 Poison All 6, Devour 5, Discard 3, Last Breath 3
Death Spider:
Level 1: 1/1 Mortal Touch
Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch
Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch
Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch
Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Opportunism 1
Fixes:
- Fixed some issue related to card/hero preview overlay in battle
- Fixed "Escape" shortcut during tutorial
- Fixed card level preview through mouse scroll wheel in card window details that not work correctly in some scenario
- Fixed various translations
