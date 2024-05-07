v0.0.109.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14287312 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some feature and did some changes/fixes/balance

New:

Added "Anti-Cheat" system with cheat detector. Player will be reported automatically if some cheat will detected

Changes:

Clarified better "Serf, Wizard Destroyer" ability description: Until its next use, it doubles the Magical Assault value of all allied Mages on the battlefield. All allied Mages on the battlefield gains +(1/1/1/2/2)/+(1/2/3/3/4)

Hide battle graveyard card abilities if settings is disabled

Prevent edit deck if player level don't meet minimum requirement

Balance:

Crescent Moon Wolf:

Level 1: 2/1 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Level 2: 2/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Level 3: 3/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Level 4: 3/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Level 5: 4/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Celestial Spider:

Level 1: 3/4 Poison All 4, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 1

Level 2: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 2

Level 3: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 3, Discard 2, Last Breath 2

Level 4: 4/5 Poison All 6, Devour 4, Discard 2, Last Breath 2

Level 5: 5/5 Poison All 6, Devour 5, Discard 3, Last Breath 3

Death Spider:

Level 1: 1/1 Mortal Touch

Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch

Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch

Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch

Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Opportunism 1

Fixes: