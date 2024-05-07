 Skip to content

ARC: TCG update for 7 May 2024

v0.0.109.alpha

v0.0.109.alpha

Last edited 7 May 2024

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some feature and did some changes/fixes/balance

New:
  • Added "Anti-Cheat" system with cheat detector. Player will be reported automatically if some cheat will detected
Changes:
  • Clarified better "Serf, Wizard Destroyer" ability description: Until its next use, it doubles the Magical Assault value of all allied Mages on the battlefield. All allied Mages on the battlefield gains +(1/1/1/2/2)/+(1/2/3/3/4)
  • Hide battle graveyard card abilities if settings is disabled
  • Prevent edit deck if player level don't meet minimum requirement
Balance:

Crescent Moon Wolf:
Level 1: 2/1 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 2: 2/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 3: 3/2 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 4: 3/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish
Level 5: 4/3 Guard, Charge, Vanish

Celestial Spider:
Level 1: 3/4 Poison All 4, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 1
Level 2: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 2, Discard 1, Last Breath 2
Level 3: 3/4 Poison All 5, Devour 3, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 4: 4/5 Poison All 6, Devour 4, Discard 2, Last Breath 2
Level 5: 5/5 Poison All 6, Devour 5, Discard 3, Last Breath 3

Death Spider:
Level 1: 1/1 Mortal Touch
Level 2: 2/1 Mortal Touch
Level 3: 3/1 Mortal Touch
Level 4: 3/2 Mortal Touch
Level 5: 3/2 Mortal Touch, Opportunism 1

Fixes:
  • Fixed some issue related to card/hero preview overlay in battle
  • Fixed "Escape" shortcut during tutorial
  • Fixed card level preview through mouse scroll wheel in card window details that not work correctly in some scenario
  • Fixed various translations

