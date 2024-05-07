Early Access - Patch 0.7.0 🛠️ Saving issues fix

Greetings, Builders 🏛🖐️

With Patch 0.7.0, there aren't any standard Patch Notes or Changelog that we could show you, but we have something equally impressive to offer instead. We know that you've been waiting for this moment for a long time (for which we sincerely apologize 🙏) and that today's Patch will make the game much easier and more enjoyable for many of you, dear Rulers.

Thanks to the dozens of reports you've provided, your own clever research, and some really hard work of our team, we're finally happy to announce that...

Patch 0.7.0 that fixes the saving issues is now LIVE

Solving the problems with the saving system took us longer than originally planned, but we believe that from now on you will be able to enjoy uninterrupted, everlasting gameplay 🤓 We would like to thank all those who helped us solve this important issue. We cannot stress enough how much we appreciate your understanding, enthusiasm and continued support, everyone!

* PLEASE NOTE: Despite our best efforts, those with slightly older PCs may still experience loading issues. Please make sure your PC meets the game's minimum requirements. In case of troubles, send us your crash log and save files at support@blumentmt.com (you can find them at C:\Users[username]\AppData\LocalLow\BLUM Entertainment\Builders of Greece).

With saving issues behind us, let's talk about the future

While we were getting rid of loading problems, you shared tons of interesting suggestions, ideas and feedback. Please know that your input was very inspiring for us and that many of your ideas ended up on our to-do list 😁📜 Each of your entries on Steam Discussions, our Discord Server and Social Media channels is thoroughly analyzed and discussed, so keep them coming! Thanks to you, we have drawn many important conclusions and gained many valuable insights for the future. Teamwork OP! 💪

Patches with the brand-new content... and a Content RoadMap

From now on we can focus on what we like the most, namely providing you with new content, features, systems and opportunities to improve your ancient cities. To tell the truth, our team is already enthusiastically engaged in crafting the next Patch, which will bring a bunch of cool novelties... and it's gonna be big!

Speaking of plans for the future, we have one more awesome news for you 📢 It's likely that we'll soon release a Content RoadMap, providing you with precise details about the stages and updates we have in store. Be sure to check the announcements we publish regularly, so as not to miss this great event!

And now... It's time to continue your adventure and build even better, bigger and richer cities. Good luck, Builders! 😁

Join our Community and talk to our team about your awesome ideas

As always, we remain at your disposal on our Social Media, Discord server and Steam Discussions channels! 📢

Ok, Builders, we wish you a great day and many, many awesome adventures in the Early Access version of the game 🖐️ May the gods favor you!

