Performance Update + Spiritfall OST Available Now

Hi folks!

Time flies! It's been a full year since we launched into Early Access, and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for being part of the Spiritfall community.

Today we're delighted to announce that the Spiritfall Soundtrack is now available if you would like to continue to support our small team. with the OST you can feel empowered while exercising, relax with the peaceful ambiance of the Sanctum, and even wall-splat your enemies friends at parties. We hope you enjoy it!

You can view the tracklist and get the Soundtrack here.

A new update also just dropped, focused on performance improvements (long start time when booting up the game especially). There are also some QOL changes, balance changes, and bug fixes. Here's the full list of changes:

Version 1.1.14

Performance Improvements

We have overhauled how the game works behind the scenes to improve asset and memory management. This should resolve the slow startup time many are experiencing when running the game, as well as allow lower-end PCs to run the game with reduced memory requirements.

We have also focused on making the file size smaller, by making our assets packing more efficient and removing some clutter. These changes significantly reduce the install size of the game.

QOL Improvements

Blessings that contribute to a Synergy will display a symbol on them when offered (unless you have never picked this blessing before), allowing you to view any potential synergies that can be unlocked if this blessing is picked. You can also view this information on while in each pirit’s Blessing List in the Codex by selecting a specific blessing.

Added a “Clear Selected Binding” option to the control rebinding menu.

Blessings you currently have will be marked in the main Blessing List (press interact when a spirit is selected in the Codex). Previously, blessings were only marked in the requirements panel of this sub-menu.

Added an additional backup save feature that can restore save data when it gets corrupted due to a power-outage or other similar issues.

Removed the low health screen-tint effect when browsing certain menus.

Gameplay / Balance Changes

Assists requirement removed.

Assists will no longer require at least one blessing from their respective spirit before showing up as an option. They now have no requirement, similar to the other core blessings (Attack, Launcher, Bolt, Dash).

Synergy Blessings Changes

Lunar Tide: Now also has the additional effect of making enemies that spawn-in Wounded and Drenched for 8 sec.

Stellar Link: No longer requires Analysis Paralysis, added all 5 core blessings from Navolik as potential requirements.

Solar Eclipse: No longer requires any additional blessings from Kelumin (only Howling Bolt is required from Kelumin).

Skyborne Stability: Equilibrium and Treefall now contribute as a requirement.

Shatter: Impervious Bolt now contributes as a requirement.

Lightning Rod: Secondary Cell and Accelerated Force now contribute as requirements.

High Conductivity: Lightning Strike and Bubble Shield now contribute as requirements.

Frictional Heating: Now only requires 4 stacks of Electrified to trigger instead of 5.

Extinguishment: Flaming Leap and Bubble Shield now contribute as requirements.

Enfeeble: Entropic Attunement now contributes as a requirement.

Biotic Stress: Value per Luminous Gem increased from 6% to 10%.

Blessings changes:

Camping: Damage increased from 20/25/30% to 20/30/40%. Value per Luminous Gem increased from 5% to 10%.

Equilibrium: Damage increased from 10/14/18% to 10/15/20%.

Leaf Bracer: Damage reduction per Luminous Gem increased from 5% to 10%.

Natural Selection: Damage increased from 15/20/25% to 20/25/30%.

Ravaging Growth: Value per Luminous Gem increased from 2% to 4%.

Resolute Stance: Value per Luminous Gem increased from 0.25 sec. to 0.5 sec.

Treefall: Value per Luminous Gem increased from 6% to 10%.

Unearthed Verve: Now also grants +10 Max Health per Relic in addition to healing when opening Relic Chests.

Winds of Change: Damage increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60. Value per Luminous Gem increased from 12 to 15.

Snow Surge: damage increased from 30/45/60 to 40/55/70. Damage per gem increased to 15.

Long Winter: Damage bonus increased from 80/100/120% to 100/15/200%. Damage bonus per Luminous Gem increased from 30% to 50%.

Frostbite: Damage increased from 30/40/50 to 40/60/80.

Edgeguard: Damage and Knockback changed from 14/22/30 to 15/25/30. Luminous Gem bonuses set to 6% across all 3 upgrades.

Cold Presence: Damage increased from 4/5/6% to 5/6/7%

Breaking the Ice: Damage increased from 40/60/80% to 100/125/150%. Damage per Luminous Gem increased from 10% to 20%.

Flare-Up: Chance increased from 12/18/24% to 15/20/25%

Incandescence: Damage increased from 10/14/18 to 10/15/20. Damage per Luminous Gem increased from 4 to 5.

Tabula Rasa: Damage increased from 45/55/65% to 60/70/80%. Damage per Luminous Gem increased from 5% to 10%.

Spread Fire: Damage increased from 10/14/18 to 20/30/40. Damage per Luminous Gem increased from 5 to 10.

Solargenesis: duration increased from 5 to 7 sec.

Smelting Strength: damage per status effect increased from 6/8/10% to 8/10/12%. Damage per Luminous Gem set to 4% across all 3 upgrades.

Meteor Smash: damage increased from 20/25/30% to 25/30/35%.

Ethereal Bounty: Dust gain increased from 15/20/25% to 20/25/30%.

Deep Rend: Health lost increased from 10/14/18% to 10/15/20%. Value per Luminous Gem increased from 4% to 5%.

Moon Song: Critical Damage increased from 15/20/25% to 20/25/30%.

Nova Strike: Duration reduced from 1.5 sec. to 1 sec.

Occultation: Damage increased from 20/25/30% to 20/30/40%.

Woof Punish: Damage increased from 15/20/25% to 25/30/35%.

Accelerated Force: Damage per stack increased from 2/3/4% to 3/4/5%.

Adrenaline Rush: Damage and movement speed increased from 5/10/15% to 10/15/20%. Value per Luminous Gem set to 5% across all 3 upgrades.

Magnetize: Bolt Damage increased from 20/30/40% to 30/40/50%.

Secondary Cell: No longer requires any blessings to appear. Damage increased from 8/10/12% to 10/14/18%. Value per Luminous Gem set to 4% across all 3 upgrades.

Shock Absorber: Cooldowns advanced increased from 20/25/30% to 25/30/35%.

Static Electricity: Chance increased from 40/60/80% to 50/65/80%.

Voltaic-Blink Dash: Slightly increased knockback scaling.

Aspect of Thorns: Duration increased from 5 sec. to 7 sec.

Backstab: Chance increased from 10/15/20% to 20/30/40%.

Calculated: Damage per consecutive Attack increased from 2% to 4%. Max Damage Bonus increased from 20/30/40% to 20/32/44%.

Giant Spiral Bolt: Damage increased from 30/50/70% to 40/60/80%.

Inner Focus: Damage increased from 25/35/45% to 30/40/50%.

Terrifying End: Chance increased from 40/50/60% to 50/60/70%.

Weak Points: Duration required reduced from 7/8/9 sec. to 6/7/8 sec.

Ebb and Flow: Damage increased from 15/30/45 to 25/35/45%.

Tides of Conflict: Damage increased from 8/12/16% to 10/14/18%. Value per Luminous Gem increased from 5% to 6%.

Energy Siphon: Chance increased from 15/20/25% to 20/25/30%.

Fool’s Reward: Damage increased from 3/4/5% to 4/5/6%.

Fulfillment: Values increased from 10/13/16% to 10/14/18%.

Matchup Knowledge: Damage increased from 15/20/25% to 30/40/50%.

Oathbreaker: Damage increased from 150/200/250% to 200/250/300%.

Terminus: Enemy health threshold required increased from 20% to 25%. Damage increased from 20/30/40% to 30/40/50%.

Zero to Death: Duration increased from 2/3/4 sec. to 3/4/5 sec.

Enemy changes:

Boombug: Explosion damage reduced from 30 to 25, Elite Boombugs still deal 30 damage when they explode. Shield Damage to enemies hit by Boombug Explosions increased.

Hitting the blast zone in the Brink during the final boss fight now deals 50 damage (similar to standard brink combat rooms).

Herbalist Item changes:

Brinkberry Juice (Attack): Cost reduced from 90 to 80. Attack damage (fresh) increased from 50% to 60%.

Brinkberry Juice (Launcher): Cost reduced from 90 to 80. Launcher damage (fresh) increased from 65% to 75%.

Brinkberry Juice (Bolt): Cost reduced from 90 to 80. Bolt damage increased from 60% to 75% (fresh 85% to 100%).

Brinkberry Juice (Dash): Cost reduced from 90 to 80. Dash damage increased from 70% to 100% (fresh 100% to 150%)

Chloranthy Powder: Cost reduced from 60 to 50.

Crimson Toadstool: Cost reduced from 50 to 40.

Granite Seed: Shield damage (fresh) increased from 100% to 125%.

Liminal Orchid Petals: Cost reduced from 50 to 45.

Scarlet Thistle: Elite damage (fresh) increased from 70% to 75%. Cost reduced from 70 to 55.

Starpowder: Cost reduced from 110 to 100.

Viridian Herbs: Cost reduced from 100 to 90.

Viridian Root: Cost reduced from 110 to 100. Health restoration increaed from 45% to 50% (fresh 55% to 70%).

Voltaic Sap: Cost reduced from 60 to 50.

Other changes: