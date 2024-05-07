 Skip to content

Demeo Battles update for 7 May 2024

Demeo Battles Game Update

Build 14287079

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings champions!

A few background stability improvements for non-VR players in this update - let the matches resume!

