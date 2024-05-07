I would like to inform everyone that Tiny Jump has a new update,
in this new update the game has:
1: Extra gameplay
2: Time countdown System between checkpoints
After adding: Time countdown between checkpoints, the game becomes more challenging and difficult.
Tiny Jump update for 7 May 2024
