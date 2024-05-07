 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

黎明前夜 update for 7 May 2024

A simple update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14286933 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The brightness prompts of swarm flying insects have been improved, and they can now be more clearly detected.

  2. Slightly enlarged the arrow UI of the main target prompt in the game

  3. Fixed the bug that some options in the cursor setting and ranking panel could not be selected when controlled by the handle.

  4. Improved the refresh probability of stores in the map. Now the fewer the total number of stores in the map, the higher the refresh probability.

  5. Lowered the blood volume of the boss in the later period.

  6. The difficulty of classic mode has been reduced. Now the threat level of classic mode increases more slowly and the enemy's HP increases less.

  7. Increased the number of gold coins taken out at the settlement of each mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2225871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link