A simple update patch

The brightness prompts of swarm flying insects have been improved, and they can now be more clearly detected.

Slightly enlarged the arrow UI of the main target prompt in the game

Fixed the bug that some options in the cursor setting and ranking panel could not be selected when controlled by the handle.

Improved the refresh probability of stores in the map. Now the fewer the total number of stores in the map, the higher the refresh probability.

Lowered the blood volume of the boss in the later period.

The difficulty of classic mode has been reduced. Now the threat level of classic mode increases more slowly and the enemy's HP increases less.