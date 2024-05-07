v1.40 More Zombies!

More zombies have been added, and they are a bit easier to kill.

In addition to changes listed below, there have been many tweaks and little fixes to improve the game.

v1.0.40

UI

add quality of life improvements to homebase management window make item tooltip display all item information

Balance

change the style of the game: add more enemies, add more weapons merge "break it faster" and "break it quieter" => "break it better" make survivor sense use 'outline mode' for all levels (before, it started at level 2) increase benefits of 'flashlight filter' perk

Gameplay