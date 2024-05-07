v1.40 More Zombies!

More zombies have been added, and they are a bit easier to kill.
In addition to changes listed below, there have been many tweaks and little fixes to improve the game.
v1.0.40
UI
- add quality of life improvements to homebase management window
- make item tooltip display all item information
Balance
- change the style of the game: add more enemies, add more weapons
- merge "break it faster" and "break it quieter" => "break it better"
- make survivor sense use 'outline mode' for all levels (before, it started at level 2)
- increase benefits of 'flashlight filter' perk
Gameplay
- increase visibility of dark levels (by increasing albedos of many dark materials)
- change the unlocking of doors and lootboxes from 'single-key-down' to 'key-hold'
- increase staminate recovery rate by 150%
- improve hit-box mechanics for melee weapons
Changed files in this update