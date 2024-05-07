 Skip to content

MAJOR Those Left Behind update for 7 May 2024

v1.40 More Zombies!

Build 14286841 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:09:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More zombies have been added, and they are a bit easier to kill.
In addition to changes listed below, there have been many tweaks and little fixes to improve the game.

v1.0.40
UI

  1. add quality of life improvements to homebase management window
  2. make item tooltip display all item information

Balance

  1. change the style of the game: add more enemies, add more weapons
  2. merge "break it faster" and "break it quieter" => "break it better"
  3. make survivor sense use 'outline mode' for all levels (before, it started at level 2)
  4. increase benefits of 'flashlight filter' perk

Gameplay

  1. increase visibility of dark levels (by increasing albedos of many dark materials)
  2. change the unlocking of doors and lootboxes from 'single-key-down' to 'key-hold'
  3. increase staminate recovery rate by 150%
  4. improve hit-box mechanics for melee weapons

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2101071
