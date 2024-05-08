Pixelart Update

Hello,
here is another new update!
The selection menu has been revised!
As more and more is added, I have started to divide the animations into individual styles.
A new addition is the Pixelart style.
You can make cute little dinosaurs dance in the stream - even synchronized!
Of course, there is also a suitable settings menu for these:
- Number of dinos displayed
- Horizontal or vertical alignment
- Animations that the individual dinos become ghosts and then come back as eggs adjustable
- A different dino with every hatch
- Syncrone movement or everyone does what he wants
- You can choose from 16 different dinosaurs
Miscellaneous:
- Bugfixing
