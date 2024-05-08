 Skip to content

StreamAnimations update for 8 May 2024

Pixelart Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14286749 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:09:44 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
here is another new update!

The selection menu has been revised!

As more and more is added, I have started to divide the animations into individual styles.
A new addition is the Pixelart style.

You can make cute little dinosaurs dance in the stream - even synchronized!

Of course, there is also a suitable settings menu for these:

Man kann dort folgendes für die Dinos einstellen:

  • Number of dinos displayed
  • Horizontal or vertical alignment
  • Animations that the individual dinos become ghosts and then come back as eggs adjustable
  • A different dino with every hatch
  • Syncrone movement or everyone does what he wants
  • You can choose from 16 different dinosaurs

Miscellaneous:

  • Bugfixing

