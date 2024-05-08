Pixelart Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14286749 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:09:44 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

here is another new update!

The selection menu has been revised!

As more and more is added, I have started to divide the animations into individual styles.

A new addition is the Pixelart style.

You can make cute little dinosaurs dance in the stream - even synchronized!

Of course, there is also a suitable settings menu for these:



Number of dinos displayed

Horizontal or vertical alignment

Animations that the individual dinos become ghosts and then come back as eggs adjustable

A different dino with every hatch

Syncrone movement or everyone does what he wants

You can choose from 16 different dinosaurs

Miscellaneous: