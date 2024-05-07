Virvius Update (May 7th 2024)-Early Access Patch v5

Log - 04/30/24

Notes: As the player controller was updated previously, it did correct some previous issues but also included more issues. As the player jumped, then moved, the player would not move due to the momentum not being there and if the player was air borne the input was disabled. This caused problems when jumping on crates.

Previously I've had two control styles (Air Control & Air Momentum) and the community wanted either or, So I built a hybrid that's the best of both worlds. The player can now jump first and move after as well as retaining momentum when falling off a ledge and not jumping or bunny hopping. This should give the player much more control when moving around in the air while jumping.

I have fixed some other issues in the game as well.

Both the EA and Demo have been updated with these changes, Feel free to express any thoughts or concerns or any other game inquiries to the Steam Discussion board or Enfenyx Gaming - Virvius Discord Server. I would love to hear from you!

--------> https://steamcommunity.com/app/2335370/discussions/

--------> https://discord.gg/HSVPTCCs9E

GAME FIXES