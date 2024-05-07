 Skip to content

BioGun update for 7 May 2024

Version 0.736 is Live!

Last edited 7 May 2024

Version 0.736 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

(However I forgot to change the version number so it will stay at 0.735 -oof)

  • FIXED | Scan Upgrade Wall Detector will now show highlighted walls for ALL walls.
  • ADDED | Additional voice lines for Viral Protocol Drone.
  • ADDED | Volscorb boss now has sfx and music track. Will now drop a reward when defeated. Can be fought again if previously defeated.
  • Falarisk boss drops a reward when defeated. Players who have defeated this boss can walk into his room to pick up his reward.
  • FIXED | Atomic Dropping while in Stalerus room when Air is flowing caused players to lock up after dialogue.
  • Miscellaneous changes and bug fixes.

