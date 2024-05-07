Version 0.736 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
(However I forgot to change the version number so it will stay at 0.735 -oof)
- FIXED | Scan Upgrade Wall Detector will now show highlighted walls for ALL walls.
- ADDED | Additional voice lines for Viral Protocol Drone.
- ADDED | Volscorb boss now has sfx and music track. Will now drop a reward when defeated. Can be fought again if previously defeated.
- Falarisk boss drops a reward when defeated. Players who have defeated this boss can walk into his room to pick up his reward.
- FIXED | Atomic Dropping while in Stalerus room when Air is flowing caused players to lock up after dialogue.
- Miscellaneous changes and bug fixes.
