[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.

<Maintenance Schedule>

May 8th 04:00 - 08:00 (UTC+0)

<Contents>



New Another World Dungeon 'The Great Explosion of Kounat' (May 8th After Maintenance (UTC+0))

"Stop the Great Explosion that will Destroy the World at the End of the Past!"

The Grand Chase have travelled back in time in pursuit of the Witch.

The Grand Chase have arrived at the ancient kingdom of Kounat, just before Ashtaroth was about to cause the Great Explosion.

Ashtaroth desired to end the world through the Great Explosion and become the Creator of the new world.

The Grand Chase defeated the enemies that stood in their way and finally reached the center of the plot.

Ashtaroth acquired the powers of the creator, but it is unstable. This is the last chance to stop him!

The Grand Chase is about to engage the awakened Ashtaroth in a final battle to stop the Great Explosion.

However, in this desperate situation, everyone forgot about a certain presence amidst all the chaos…

Entry Requirement



Characters at Lv.85 that have cleared [Temple of Time] can enter.

Players can play 2 times a day. Players may enter and clear past the clear limit, but will not receive any rewards.

Players can receive additional clear rewards by using [Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket]. Weekly clear count will be consumed upon clearing.

Item drops from monsters can be acquired independent of clear count.

Reward

(1) 6 New Lv.85 Relic Grade Earrings



Players can acquire the new earrings at set rates as clear rewards. If the player has reached the clear limit, the player will not receive any earrings.

(2) 3 New Monster Cards



Players can acquire the new monster cards at set rates upon defeating monsters.

(4) 2 New Titles



Players can acquire the new titles at set rates upon clearing the dungeon. If the player has reached the clear limit, the player cannot acquire the title as drop items.

[Kounat's End] can also be acquired through a mission to clear the dungeon 200 times. [One Who Consumes Chaos] can only be acquired as drop items.

(3) Hero's Bullion and Craft Material



Players can acquire [Hero's Bullion] and [Dimension Core] as clear rewards. If the player has reached the clear limit, the player will not receive rewards.

<Event>

The Great Explosion of Kounat Update Event (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

Kounat Magic Storage Box



Players can acquire [Kounat Magic Storage Box] by clearing Another World dungeons.

Event Dungeons: Siege of Teroka, Temple of Time, The Great Explosion of Kounat

Up to 10 [Kounat Magic Storage Box] can be acquired per day.

Players can acquire one of the contents of [Kounat Magic Storage Box] at varied rates.

Weekly Mission

(1) Week 1 (May 8th After Maintenance - May 14th 23:59 (UTC+0))

Clear Hero Dungeon 3 times: Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Clear Siege of Teroka 2 times: Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Play The Great Explosion of Kounat 1 time: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5

Defeat Unstable Creation 3 times: Another World Monster Card Box x5

Clear The Great Explosion of Kounat 3 times: GP Item Property Scroll x2

(2) Week 2 (May 15th 00:00 - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

(2) Week 2 (May 15th 00:00 - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0)) Clear Hero Dungeon 3 times: Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Clear Temple of Time 2 times: Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Defeat Creator Ashtaroth 3 times: Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5

Defeat Chaotic Witch 3 times: Another World Monster Card Box x5

Clear The Great Explosion of Kounat without dying 1 time: GP Item Property Scroll x2

<Shop>

Another World Package Sale (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



Another World Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Single Property Scroll (Lv. 85) x2

GP Item Property Scroll x12

Another World Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Seal Breaker Scroll x100

Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5

Another World Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x25

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x25

Reinfrocement Protection Scroll (+17) x3

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Other Fixes

Fixed an error in Kallia's Harkion's Wings for certain langauages

Fixed an error in tooltip message that pops up when Demons of Yore Super Armor Potion is used

Fixed a bug where previous results overlapped with current results for Seal Breaker under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where the character had an abnormal appearance when equipping Kounat Acroblades for certain characters

Adjusted Sieghart's Power Liberation to deal equal damage in all directions

Fixed a bug where the weapon had an abnormal appearance in Dio's weapon skill tree victory pose

Adjusted Ai's Electronic Pulse to no longer trigger Back Attacks. Damage has been adjusted to reflect this change

Fixed a bug where part of the map image overlaps with other popup windows under certain circumstances

<List of Items to be Deleted>

List of Items To Be Deleted During Maintenance on May 8th (UTC+0)

Gorgos Queen Egg

Gorgos Queen Event Dungeon Ticket

Gorgos Queen Box

Gorgos Queen Mask Box

Gorgos Queen Knuckles Box

Gorgos Queen Stompers Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Hat Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Top Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Bottom Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Shoes Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Bag Select Box

List of items To Be Deleted During Maintenance on May 22nd (UTC+0)

Kounat Magic Storage Box

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.