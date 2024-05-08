 Skip to content

Endgame of Devil update for 8 May 2024

May 8th Game Balance Adjustments

Build 14286255 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:09:14 UTC

Balance Adjustments:

Significantly increased the probability of getting Rare Minions and Epic Minions in Regular Mode and Bloody Battle Mode.

