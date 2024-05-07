UPDATE 0.2.0_507.1335

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.
Play Optimization
- :check_mark:Buildings can be built on bridges
- When your tribe's knowledge in certain area is complete, qquests that reward you with that kind of knowledge won't appear anymore.
Text Optimization
- :check_mark:Knowledge increases in green text, which now gets paused; the problem before was that it disappeared too quickly.
- The reason for the cold blood drop will now be written in the cold status tooltip
- Streamlined text for monoliths and story points
- Reduced some text that may have been overboxed
- :check_mark:Options in the context menu, missing spaces in the text
-YSH Mr. Octopus
