UPDATE 0.2.0_507.1335

Build 14286253 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 06:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.

Play Optimization

:check_mark:Buildings can be built on bridges

When your tribe's knowledge in certain area is complete, qquests that reward you with that kind of knowledge won't appear anymore.

Text Optimization

:check_mark:Knowledge increases in green text, which now gets paused; the problem before was that it disappeared too quickly.

The reason for the cold blood drop will now be written in the cold status tooltip

Streamlined text for monoliths and story points

Reduced some text that may have been overboxed

:check_mark:Options in the context menu, missing spaces in the text

-YSH Mr. Octopus