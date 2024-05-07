 Skip to content

Primitive Society Simulator update for 7 May 2024

UPDATE 0.2.0_507.1335

Build 14286253 · Last edited 7 May 2024

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.

Play Optimization

  • :check_mark:Buildings can be built on bridges
  • When your tribe's knowledge in certain area is complete, qquests that reward you with that kind of knowledge won't appear anymore.
Text Optimization
  • :check_mark:Knowledge increases in green text, which now gets paused; the problem before was that it disappeared too quickly.
  • The reason for the cold blood drop will now be written in the cold status tooltip
  • Streamlined text for monoliths and story points
  • Reduced some text that may have been overboxed
  • :check_mark:Options in the context menu, missing spaces in the text

-YSH Mr. Octopus

