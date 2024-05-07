Minor Updates V0.4

I decided to make some quality-of-life updates as requested, the following updates are:
No more Inertia
The player now has more control over their ship!
Focus Mode
Holding LB1 now provides the player with slower movements for tight dodges.
Lastly, I've fixed a few bugs involving the layering in one section of the game that broke due to previous updates, I've also made one of the secret alternate stages a bit more challenging.
That's all for now!
Magnaremora signing out.
Changed files in this update