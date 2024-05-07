Minor Updates V0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14286224 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy

I decided to make some quality-of-life updates as requested, the following updates are:

No more Inertia

The player now has more control over their ship!

Focus Mode

Holding LB1 now provides the player with slower movements for tight dodges.

Lastly, I've fixed a few bugs involving the layering in one section of the game that broke due to previous updates, I've also made one of the secret alternate stages a bit more challenging.

That's all for now!

Magnaremora signing out.