Tastrion update for 7 May 2024

Minor Updates V0.4

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I decided to make some quality-of-life updates as requested, the following updates are:

No more Inertia
The player now has more control over their ship!

Focus Mode
Holding LB1 now provides the player with slower movements for tight dodges.

Lastly, I've fixed a few bugs involving the layering in one section of the game that broke due to previous updates, I've also made one of the secret alternate stages a bit more challenging.

That's all for now!
Magnaremora signing out.

Changed files in this update

