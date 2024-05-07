Patch #41 Launcher, throwables, and ultra low latency audio sharing

Hello mtionauts! We have some awesome updates and fixes in for you.

🚀 Launcher and Throwables



Introducing the all-new launcher! Ever wanted to catapult items across your clubhouse? Now's your chance! Connect any object to the launcher node and send it soaring. From flying pianos to explosive bombs, unleash your creativity and let the chaos reign!

🔊 Ultra-Low Latency Audio Sharing



Get ready for real-time collaborations with our ultra-low latency audio sharing! Share sounds seamlessly with friends or team members directly in your scenes—now optimized to just 50ms latency under ideal conditions. Perfect for collabs, no matter where you are!

🌟Full Release Notes

New Features

Node Graph Improvements : Enhanced the node graph system to provide a more intuitive user experience that better indicates when nodes are firing and the path they take.

: Enhanced the node graph system to provide a more intuitive user experience that better indicates when nodes are firing and the path they take. Added CTRL + MOUSE CLICK to trigger nodes inside the node graph when clicked on. Use this instead of the little play button on the node.

to trigger nodes inside the node graph when clicked on. Use this instead of the little play button on the node. Spawner/Launcher Nodes: Added new functionality to nodes that enable the spawning and launching of objects, such as throwing items dynamically in your clubhouse.

Audio Enhancements

Low Latency Audio Sharing : Implemented a feature for sending audio to others across clubhouses. Now you can send audio and VMC data to your friends for chat or collaborations.

: Implemented a feature for sending audio to others across clubhouses. Now you can send audio and VMC data to your friends for chat or collaborations. Audio Testing Framework: Developed comprehensive audio testing procedures to ensure sound quality and reliability.

Improvements

Persistent Local VMC Connection : Improved VMC code to maintain and persist local connections, ensuring a smoother experiences when first loading your clubhouse.

: Improved VMC code to maintain and persist local connections, ensuring a smoother experiences when first loading your clubhouse. Outskirt Arcade Updated : Add new trigger that shows off the new launcher node and the features around it.

: Add new trigger that shows off the new launcher node and the features around it. General Updates: Made several updates and bug fixes in preparation for this release to enhance overall stability and performance.

Happy creating,