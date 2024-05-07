May 7th Maintenance Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 14286165 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 05:59:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders,

The maintenance for May 7th, 2024, is complete.

Playable Character "Noah Brown" Renewal!

The modeling and animations of the playable character "Noah Brown" have had a makeover!

1-1. Noah Renewal Celebratory Packages!

Two special packages which include a limited-time costume, a new UR weapon, and more are up for grabs!

Don't miss out on the "All-In-One" package consisting of the playable character, weapon, and costume for those meeting Noah for the first time.

As well as the "Arena King" package containing Noah's limited costume, Demonite (UR), and weapon!

※ Sales Period: ~ June 4th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ The playable character is only included in the "All-In-One."

1-2. Noah Renewal Celebratory Achievement Event!

An achievement event is being held to celebrate Noah's renewal!

Clear missions and receive items necessary for advancing, leveling up, and increasing intimacy!

◇ Renewal Celebration Missions

※ Event Period: ~ June 4th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Mission Details:

① Noah Level-Up

└ Mission Rewards: Gems x 30 (Level 10), Gold x 50,000 (Level 20), Certificate x 40 (Level 30), Ore Kit x 10 (Level 40), Ore (Stellar) x 2 (Level 50), Ore (Stellar) x 4 (Level 60), Ore/Shard Box x 1 (Level 70), Crystal Kit x 1 (Level 75)

② Noah Advancement

└ Mission Rewards: Gems x 30 (★2), Operational Plan x 20 (★3), Operational Plan x 20 (★4), Operational Plan x 20 (★5), Friend Emblem: Noah x 2 (★6)

③ Clear Any Quest with Noah

└ Mission Rewards: Gems x 30 (Clear 5 times), Enhancement Stone (High) x 10 (Clear 10 times), Strategy Manual (High) x 10 (Clear 25 times), Strawberry Milk x 5 (Clear 50 times), Takoyaki x 5 (Clear 75 times), Hamburger x 5 (Clear 100 times), Ranunculus x 5 (Clear 150 times), Love Letter x 1 (Clear 200 times)

※ Commanders who have already leveled up and advanced Noah before the mission started can still receive the reward

1-3. Balance Adjustments!

The performance of "Noah Brown" has been adjusted as follows:

The visual effects and animations of some skills have been changed.

A "Gain Super Armor while using skill" effect has been added to some skills.

A Noah-exclusive debuff and ability have been added.

└ New unique ability "Trample": Apply Penetration by 20%

└ Noah-exclusive debuff, "Debilitate": Reduce HP restoration effect by 80%

└ New unique ability "Trample": Apply Penetration by 20% └ Noah-exclusive debuff, "Debilitate": Reduce HP restoration effect by 80% A slot effect of the skill "Caroline's Malice" has been partially modified.

└ Set 2 Protect-type supporters: Increase charge attack time by 2 seconds ▶ Make the enemy groggy at the end of the attack.

└ Set 2 Protect-type supporters: Increase charge attack time by 2 seconds ▶ Make the enemy groggy at the end of the attack. A slot effect of the skill "Robert's Revenge" has been partially modified.

└ Suppress-type supporter set as Main: Bleed the target, deal 60% damage for 6 seconds ▶ Inflcit Debilitate for 6 seconds.

└ Suppress-type supporter set as Main: Bleed the target, deal 60% damage for 6 seconds ▶ Inflcit Debilitate for 6 seconds. A slot effect of the skill "Juliet's Sneer" has been partially modified.

└ Set 1 Suppress-type supporter: Particle Charge by 2% ▶ First attack pulls the enemy.

└ Set 1 Suppress-type supporter: Particle Charge by 2% ▶ First attack pulls the enemy. The effect of the skill "Sinister Living Dummy" has partially been modified and the AOE of the skill when setting 2 Protect-type supporters has been increased.

└ Basic Effect: When doing an extreme dodge, a soaring arm knocks up a nearby enemy ▶ When doing an extreme dodge, performs a knock up attack on nearby enemies with a surging arm and inflicts Debilitate for 6 seconds.

└ Basic Effect: When doing an extreme dodge, a soaring arm knocks up a nearby enemy ▶ When doing an extreme dodge, performs a knock up attack on nearby enemies with a surging arm and inflicts Debilitate for 6 seconds. A slot effect of the skill "Amanda's Exile" has partially been modified.

└ Set 2 Suppress-type supporters: Increase damage against enemy by 12% for 5 seconds ▶ Inflict Debilitate for 5 seconds.

└ Set 2 Suppress-type supporters: Increase damage against enemy by 12% for 5 seconds ▶ Inflict Debilitate for 5 seconds. The effect of the skill "Edgar's Enigma" has partially been modified

└ Basic Effect: Summons a Familiar that attacks from a range for 6 seconds. When the slot effect is applied, an additional Familiar is summoned ▶ Summons a Familiar that attacks from a range for 6 seconds. When the slot effect is applied, an additional Familiar is summoned. If Familiars are destroyed, HP is restored by 2% for each Familiar destroyed.

Special Limited Package Released!

A special offer package where you can receive rewards based on your purchases!

The "Luxury Box Package" where you can randomly get 1 item from below can be bought in the store!

※ Period: ~ May 21st, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ "Luxury Box" Details

└ Demonite (UR) x 1

└ Nanomachine (UR) x 1

└ Crystal (Mirage) x 1

└ UR Gacha Ticket x 10

└ Crystal Kit x 5

※ Purchase streak rewards: "Luxury Ticket" x 1 (purchase 5 times)

※ Purchase streak rewards can be checked and acquired at each package's right bottom corner of the sales page.

※ Purchase streak rewards can only be acquired during the sales period for each package. Please acquire the rewards before the end of the sales period.

※ Gacha Rate: All items equally 20%

May Seasonal Events!

2-1. Login Event #1 Commences!

Gifts for all users who log in daily!

A chance to obtain various items from helpful Arena items such as Table of Assault, Table of Survival, and Crystal Kit!

Log in for a total of 7 days out of 14 and receive various rewards!

※ Event Period: After maintenance on May 7th, 2024, ~ May 21st, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Users who logged in before the maintenance will be processed starting from May 7th, 2024, 15:00 (UTC).

3-2. Surprise Missions & Surprise Campaign #1 Commences!

Surprise missions and campaign will be held during the Seasonal Event!

Take advantage of the perks during the Campaign period to clear missions and receive rewards!

※ Please check the exact schedule for each week in the game.

◇ Surprise Missions

※ Event Period: ~ May 14th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Mission Details: Clear Event Quests

└ Mission Rewards: BP Potion x 2 (Clear 10 times), Crystal Fragment x 3 (Clear 20 times), Blank Emblem x 5 (Clear 30 times), Crystal Fragment x 5 (Clear 50 times), Blank Emblem x 8 (Clear 75 times), Limited Gacha Coin x 2 (Clear 100 times)

◇ Surprise Campaign

※ Event Period: ~ May 14th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Campaign Perks

└ Event Quest AP multiplier max. 5 increase

3-3. PVP Battle Arena Event Live!

The Arena Shop resets, and surprise missions and campaign will be held!

Clear weekly surprise missions and claim rewards!

◇ Surprise Mission

※ Period: ~ May 19th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Details: Play Battle Arena 15 times

└ Reward: Arena Coin x 3,000

◇ Surprise Campaign

※ Period: ~ May 21st, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Campaign Perks

└ Arena Coin gain increased by 20%

◇ Arena Shop Reset

"Crytal Kit" and "Emblem Kit" purchase counts will be reset.

A Limited-time "Voucher: Butterfly Weapon" can be purchased once in the Arena Shop.

└ Period: ~ May 21st, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

The new event "The Silent Girl and Rampaging Succubi" is now open!

Clear event stages to obtain gacha tickets and acquire various rewards by rolling the event gacha!

※ Event Period: ~ June 4th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Event Gacha Period: ~ June 11th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Please refer to in-game explanations for detailed information about the event.

※ Event-exclusive gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.

Pickup Gacha is Live!

Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate of weapons and supporters is open!

Roll the Gacha a certain amount of times to get a guaranteed reward!

※ Each Pickup Gacha is separate and does not share the gacha progress bar.

※ "Limited Gacha Coin" can be used in the "Phantasma" Pickup Gacha

※ "Gacha Coin" and "Rotation Gacha Coin" cannot be used in the "Phantasma" Pickup Gacha, and Pickup Gacha rewards cannot be obtained from normal gachas(Premium, Ticket, Rotation gachas).

◇ Pickup Gacha 1: Supporter "【UR】 Phantasma"

※ Period: ~ June 4th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Supporter "【UR】 Phantasma" can be purchased in the Shop of Desires.

◇ Pickup Gacha 2: Noah-exclusive weapon, the new weapon "【UR】 Mr. Wonder Bear"

※ Period: ~ June 4th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

Golden Pass is open!

Obtain a variety of rewards just by clearing missions!

Purchase the Special Pass for additional and limited rewards!

※ Special Pass Reward: Limited costume "Phantom Flamenco" (Shiranui), etc.

※ Golden Pass Period: ~ June 4th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

Limited-time costume makes a return!

2 Limited-Time Costumes of the "World Tour" series are back!

※ Returning Costumes: "Peninsula's Finest" (Asagi), "European Beer Gal" (Emily)

※ Sales Period: ~ May 21st, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

8, Improvements and bug fixes

In-game improvements

└ The Private Room has been improved, with the addition of a "Preset" and "Pose Purchase" functions. Check the details via a "Guide" video within the Private Room.

└ Skill effects of the supporter "Torajiro" have been adjusted, and the formula to apply the DEF stat has been changed. Please refer to "[IMPORTANT] Two changes including balance adjustments." for details.

└ The balance of random effects in Taima-Five VR has been adjusted.

Adjustments in Particle depletion effect upon being hit:

STEP 1: Depletes 10% ▶ 2%

STEP 10: Depletes 30% ▶ 5%

** STEP 30: Depletes 50% ▶ 10% Adjustments to the increase in skill cooldown time upon being hit:

STEP 20: Has a 15% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 15 seconds

▶ Has a 5% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 3 seconds

STEP 30: Has a 20% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 20 seconds

▶ Has a 10% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 4 seconds Adjustments to the increase in supporter skill cooldown time upon being hit:

STEP 20: Has a 15% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 10 seconds

▶ Has a 5% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 5 seconds

STEP 30: Has a 20% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 10 seconds

▶ Has a 10% chance to increase the skill cooldown time by 5 seconds

└ .Added a filter function in the Inventory - Material

Bug fixes

└ Fixed an anomaly where the playable character Noah's skill effects keep getting bigger when repeatedly using the character.

└ Fixed an anomaly where the second variation of the costume "Junior Maid(Lina)" shows the same color as the first.

└ Fixed an anomaly where some sub-characters don't use Ultimates in the Taima-Five VR.

└ Fixed an anomaly where the visual effect of the playable character Rin's Ultimate duplicated.

└ Fixed an anomaly where the background image in the Arena menu occasionally displayed incorrectly.

└ Fixed an anomaly where "Auto-Finish" did not work in the Secret Mission under certain circumstances.

└ Fixed an anomaly where the sub-skills of the supporter "[UR] Astaroth" were not applied under certain circumstances.

Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 9 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

mander2252460

mander9780216

k

瑟

*哈

*mander7113234

控

ermoer

**听

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Stay tuned!