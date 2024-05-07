Version 1.05 (Bugfix Patch).

Dear friends,
We’ve just released a new update, Version 1.05, with some bug fixes:
- Fixed the awarding of the “Meditation” card in Quest 3, “The Strength of Ares.”
- Fixed the awarding of the “Kick” card in Quest 33, “Hunting the Hunter.”
- Fixed a critical bug in Quest 23, “The Drunken Mare.”
- Improved the awarding of the achievement in Quest 19, “The Young Warrior.”
- Fixed a bug that blocked forward progress when loading a game during a slide puzzle or while traversing the labyrinth.
- Improved the mechanics of the mushrooms in the forest survival minigame. When there are fewer than three mushrooms of the same type, their effects are proportional to the number eaten.
Friends, thank you all for your tremendous support! You’re incredible! We’re continuing to improve the game. We’ll have some news you’ll be pleased to hear very soon.
