Rebornia update for 7 May 2024

[0.4.12] Changes for May 07

Build 14285858 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 05:09:14 UTC

  • fix movement range in battle not displaying the grid properly on fighter hover
  • fix steam purchase finalization displaying the wrong amount of currency
  • speed up the login flow
  • fix sounds volume setting not loading properly
  • free up more objects when leaving battles in an attempt to fix memory leaks

