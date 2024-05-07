- fix movement range in battle not displaying the grid properly on fighter hover
- fix steam purchase finalization displaying the wrong amount of currency
- speed up the login flow
- fix sounds volume setting not loading properly
- free up more objects when leaving battles in an attempt to fix memory leaks
Rebornia update for 7 May 2024
[0.4.12] Changes for May 07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2882708
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2882709
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update