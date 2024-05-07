 Skip to content

Bitmagic Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Release notes for U42

Build 14285797 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:09:21 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved car controls and visual effects
  • Paved roads (Try e.g. “Small town murder”)
  • Improved graphics and new sound effects

