BallBastic! update for 7 May 2024

Release 1.0.5

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

  • Fixed bug "Play for Score" button would revert to lowercase if switching from Full font.

Pricing Changes

To give you the boost to make it to the next level!
  • Removed 1 ball purchase option because Steam would not allow purchases below a dollar.
  • Prices have permanently slashed by 40% across the board. For instance, 6 lives are now $2.99 instead of $4.99.
  • 55 lives is reduced even further to $19.99, a permanent decrease of 50%, and approximately 36 cents for each increase of your maximum life counter.
  • To keep the Starter Pack better in line with these price cuts, it now gives 7 lives and the Cannonball. This even applies retroactively to those who have bought the Starter Pack already!
  • Changed script order so that a player will receive the seven increased starting lives from the Starter Pack even if he or she fails or refuses to claim the Cannonball.

