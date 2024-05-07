Update notes for 7th May 2024

Hi everyone,
To me, Liberation is a tight little game that lives or dies on how successfully it explores the concept "retro space adventure meets classic UK sci-fi".
Generally I am thrilled with the game. It has far exceeded what I thought was possible and the reception has been fantastic (please consider writing a review!). But as I watch people play several common negatives keep popping up:
- When players die there is not a recent enough save game.
- Players often close the communications window before accepting a mission without realising it and then get lost.
- Restarting would not completely clean the previous game session.
- Players visit space ports and space stations because they need to not because they want to.
A great example is watching youtuber Matt From The Awesome Duo play the game and hit all of these points (all fixed now hopefully).
This release addresses those issues!
- The game now autosaves when you travel through a jumpgate.
- The communications window can no longer be closed if there is a conversation occuring. It was a noble idea to give players ultimate freedom but they're not ready for that power.
- Restarting or loading a game completely cleans the game session first.
- Planetary systems now specialise in a technology and advanced versions can only be purchased in that system.
How are systems specialised? Here's an example: There are now advanced versions of the EMP Device. At some ports you will find the basic EMP but only at the Lostmon spaceport can you find the better EMP II and the ultra powerful EMP III. And spaceports can now vary pricing of the same items. MegaPlanet 1 has the widest variety of weapons on sale but you have to pay MegaPlanet 1 prices. It's just more ... fun.
Not only have the existing ship systems such as Battery Booster gotten more variations but there are several new ship upgrades: The autotargetter and the shield energiser. I could go on... it really is a very big update!
Additionally, the galaxy map screen has gotten a lot of love. New graphics, improved functionality, full controller support. Leveling up has gotten some love. Missiles have gotten some love -- they can now be sold and the ship slot freed up.
Finally I had someone ask about DRM. Liberation is DRM free and the source code is included in a zip archive (although it's a bit rough to get running). Coming from a Linux background (Liberation is made on Linux) this is how we roll.
I had thought my focus would be on new missions but this update sort of bubbled up. I can't do such a large update again until at least September (and I never can promise another update anyway). However, I do expect there will be some minor balance and fixes and polish updates before then.
Down and safe!
Luke
Additions
- autosave when player goes through a jumpgate
- add mouse + controller controlled crosshairs on galaxy map
- make galaxy map navigable using controller
- include some missing source files in the included source code zip
- allow missile systems to be sold and the slot freed up
- markets can scale prices on individual items. Shows if cheap or expensive
- add upgraded missile launchers, Braben specialises in missiles, missiles cheaper at Braben
- upgrade Morloc spaceports to specialise in battery boosters
- add EMP II and EMP III that drain a lot more energy
- add shield energiser system for purchase. This was in the game at launch but was a phantom weapon.
- add sfx for buy/selling in the market
- market place can now scroll if there are many items
- update mining station of Etain to specialise in hacking units
- add new more powerful hacking units version II and III... for a price
- make Kaneel specialise in shields, add everything basic to MegaPlanet but make it expensive
- add "Thunderchild" to list of civilian ships
- The Clarke and The Endurance sell missiles for cheap. The Endurance repairs for half cost
- add new planetary art for galaxy map
- make Boucher spaceport contain a variety of equipment but use plague pricing
Changes
- update to Godot 4.2.2
- nerf health of Hawks on Lostmon by 15%
- turn off docking rings if port is locked
- increase experience rewards as game progresses to make leveling up worth it
- add outline to unchecked checkboxes for clarity
- activate system info on press down instead of release on galaxy map
- release system and system info when clicking down on galaxy map outside a system
- add new planetary graphics to galaxy map
- add key to galaxy map
- reduce size of system lock icons on galaxy map
- add "you are here" to galaxy map
- reorient Khaldir jumpgate at Tycho to make view more pleasing
- reorient Tycho jumpgate at Thantis to make view more pleasing
- rotate Penryhn jumpgate on Khaldir to make view more pleasing
- remove comms close option when mid conversation (this will stop players closing a mission briefing before accepting a mission)
- reduce turning speed while boosting from 0.1 to 0.08
- rename spaceports on Morloc. WARNING: This may break older save files from Morloc. The odds of this affecting anyone is exceedingly low though.
- moved body pointer on The Egg
- place passenger portraits better on screen
- punch up dictionary article
- Hacking Unit I duration reduced from 12s to 10s, cooldown reduced from 20s to 16s
- boost bounty from EMP station on Khaldir from 5 to 42 credits
- toggling story mode no longer loses focus on menu button
- make submenus remember the top level button that opened them when you exit
- tweak take off animation at end of prologue
- return focus to load game button in menu after loading a game
- make Danube snippet an SFX not a music cue, you don't escape it that easily
- rework mission objective subsystem to provide better target icon behaviour
- add more carriages to metrolink train
- skip autosave when entering a fresh game
- reduce missile acceleration by 10% to make them even more remorselessly terrifying
Fixes
- fix normals on shipyards to prevent ships getting caught inside structure
- add collision shape for Braben planet
- add collision shape to Boucher planet
- fix name of Laveesti Star
- fix issue where resetting game could leave dialogue windows in weird state
- clean up mission objectives on game restart
- fix crash on leaving Ecrondal orbit
- fix camera change and boost issue on megaplanet
- reset game first to clean up entire session when loading a game
- hide dock control when resetting game
- hide slide outs when resetting game
- clear cargo on reset game
- reset cooldown visibility on reset game
- accepting the take Quatermatter to Thantis mission now updates dock controls
- trigger boost cooldown when player docks while boosting
- remove overzealous turn smoothing on enemy ships and missiles
- fix grammar error in MegaPlanet 1 description
- disable ship rotation during takeoff at end of prologue
- fix nasty issue where heavy fighter turrets were entering quarantine slightly ahead of the heavy fighter so the Lancaster was getting a bad target lock
