Update notes for 7th May 2024

Hi everyone,

To me, Liberation is a tight little game that lives or dies on how successfully it explores the concept "retro space adventure meets classic UK sci-fi".

Generally I am thrilled with the game. It has far exceeded what I thought was possible and the reception has been fantastic (please consider writing a review!). But as I watch people play several common negatives keep popping up:

When players die there is not a recent enough save game.

Players often close the communications window before accepting a mission without realising it and then get lost.

Restarting would not completely clean the previous game session.

Players visit space ports and space stations because they need to not because they want to.

A great example is watching youtuber Matt From The Awesome Duo play the game and hit all of these points (all fixed now hopefully).

This release addresses those issues!

The game now autosaves when you travel through a jumpgate.

The communications window can no longer be closed if there is a conversation occuring. It was a noble idea to give players ultimate freedom but they're not ready for that power.

Restarting or loading a game completely cleans the game session first.

Planetary systems now specialise in a technology and advanced versions can only be purchased in that system.

How are systems specialised? Here's an example: There are now advanced versions of the EMP Device. At some ports you will find the basic EMP but only at the Lostmon spaceport can you find the better EMP II and the ultra powerful EMP III. And spaceports can now vary pricing of the same items. MegaPlanet 1 has the widest variety of weapons on sale but you have to pay MegaPlanet 1 prices. It's just more ... fun.

Not only have the existing ship systems such as Battery Booster gotten more variations but there are several new ship upgrades: The autotargetter and the shield energiser. I could go on... it really is a very big update!

Additionally, the galaxy map screen has gotten a lot of love. New graphics, improved functionality, full controller support. Leveling up has gotten some love. Missiles have gotten some love -- they can now be sold and the ship slot freed up.

Finally I had someone ask about DRM. Liberation is DRM free and the source code is included in a zip archive (although it's a bit rough to get running). Coming from a Linux background (Liberation is made on Linux) this is how we roll.

I had thought my focus would be on new missions but this update sort of bubbled up. I can't do such a large update again until at least September (and I never can promise another update anyway). However, I do expect there will be some minor balance and fixes and polish updates before then.

Down and safe!

Luke

Additions

autosave when player goes through a jumpgate

add mouse + controller controlled crosshairs on galaxy map

make galaxy map navigable using controller

include some missing source files in the included source code zip

allow missile systems to be sold and the slot freed up

markets can scale prices on individual items. Shows if cheap or expensive

add upgraded missile launchers, Braben specialises in missiles, missiles cheaper at Braben

upgrade Morloc spaceports to specialise in battery boosters

add EMP II and EMP III that drain a lot more energy

add shield energiser system for purchase. This was in the game at launch but was a phantom weapon.

add sfx for buy/selling in the market

market place can now scroll if there are many items

update mining station of Etain to specialise in hacking units

add new more powerful hacking units version II and III... for a price

make Kaneel specialise in shields, add everything basic to MegaPlanet but make it expensive

add "Thunderchild" to list of civilian ships

The Clarke and The Endurance sell missiles for cheap. The Endurance repairs for half cost

add new planetary art for galaxy map

make Boucher spaceport contain a variety of equipment but use plague pricing

Changes

update to Godot 4.2.2

nerf health of Hawks on Lostmon by 15%

turn off docking rings if port is locked

increase experience rewards as game progresses to make leveling up worth it

add outline to unchecked checkboxes for clarity

activate system info on press down instead of release on galaxy map

release system and system info when clicking down on galaxy map outside a system

add new planetary graphics to galaxy map

add key to galaxy map

reduce size of system lock icons on galaxy map

add "you are here" to galaxy map

reorient Khaldir jumpgate at Tycho to make view more pleasing

reorient Tycho jumpgate at Thantis to make view more pleasing

rotate Penryhn jumpgate on Khaldir to make view more pleasing

remove comms close option when mid conversation (this will stop players closing a mission briefing before accepting a mission)

reduce turning speed while boosting from 0.1 to 0.08

rename spaceports on Morloc. WARNING: This may break older save files from Morloc. The odds of this affecting anyone is exceedingly low though.

moved body pointer on The Egg

place passenger portraits better on screen

punch up dictionary article

Hacking Unit I duration reduced from 12s to 10s, cooldown reduced from 20s to 16s

boost bounty from EMP station on Khaldir from 5 to 42 credits

toggling story mode no longer loses focus on menu button

make submenus remember the top level button that opened them when you exit

tweak take off animation at end of prologue

return focus to load game button in menu after loading a game

make Danube snippet an SFX not a music cue, you don't escape it that easily

rework mission objective subsystem to provide better target icon behaviour

add more carriages to metrolink train

skip autosave when entering a fresh game

reduce missile acceleration by 10% to make them even more remorselessly terrifying

Fixes