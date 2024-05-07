 Skip to content

SpecFreq Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Version b.15 Lasers pew pew (5/7/2024)

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Zone) Added Laser Rifle
(Zone) Added Laser Shotgun

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2728921
macOS Depot 2728922
Linux Depot 2728923
