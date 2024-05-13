Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event (May 20th ~ May 22nd)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We hereby inform you of the return of the event ‘Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event’.

Do not miss out this great opportunity to obtain a Legendary Spirit Treasure from May 20th (Mon), 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) to May 22nd, 2024 (Wed), 23:59 (UTC+8)!

Please refer to the information below for further details.

If you are a Dragonian who is willing to challenge this great opportunity, do follow the guideline below to summon Spirit Treasure through the firecracker-shaped tab > Event Summon! You will certainly get Legendary Spirit Treasure upon accumulating 300 points in the Event incense burner!

■ Period

May 20th (Mon), 2024, 00:00 (UTC+8) to May 22nd, 2024 (Wed), 23:59 (UTC+8)

■ Participation

click the event menu (Firecracker-shaped icon at the top left) after logging in. Challenge for Summon on Event Summon > Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event tab

-110 Summons per day (counted as 10 times if summoned through 10+1) as a maximum, 330 Summons (Total 30 times if proceeding with 10+1 summons) will be available in total (1 Free Summon will not be included in the daily Summon count.)

-Daily count will be reset at 00:00 every day.

-Daily Free Summon will be provided 3 times (in total) during the event period.

■ Cost

Type: Spirit Treasure

1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel

10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

Obtainable items from the Summon will be as follows:



Legendary Spirit Treasure Box

Epic Spirit Treasure Box

Epic Sealed Spirit Treasure Coffer

Rare Spirit Treasure Box

Rare Sealed Spirit Treasure Coffer

■ Cautions

-You can certainly obtain Legendary Spirit Treasure by accumulating 300 points in the Event incense burner if you failed to summon Legendary grade items.

-Accumulation will be counted for the Event Summon tab and will be increased per 1 point when summoning items graded below Legendary.

-Upon accumulating 300 points, touch(Click) the Event incense burner to obtain Legendary Spirit Treasure after deducting all accumulated points.

-The Event incense burner will not be affected by the point obtained from Combine Failure through Craft > Combine > Spirit Treasure.

-Event incense burner point will not be accumulated after summoning the Legendary Spirit Treasure box.

-Event incense burner point will not be accumulated for Free Summon.

-Accumulated Event Incense burner points will be deleted after the event gets finished. (No effect on general Mystic Incense burner point)

-Please be notified that all Event Incense burner points accumulated from previous Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge events have been reset when newly begun.

Thank you.