Dungeon Slime Hero Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Patch 0.3.18

Patch 0.3.18 · Last edited 7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.3.18
-Upgraded pathing to latest version
-Keys auto use on locked doors and chests (if they take a key)
-Locked indicator added to chests
-Enemies ignore traps until player enters room
-Cool Downs for attacks reset when an enemy room is cleared
-Attacks with 0 cool down do not get locked if you swap them out
-Level up cards should increase in size when hovered over
-For on screen dialog, hitting the next button skips text to end of animation
-Fixed some teleporting enemies
-Camera auto aligns with doors when traversing
-Mouse pointer no longer bound to screen for more accurate pointing
-Clicking create on a new file will take you right to slime selecting
-Tutorial Improvements

