Patch 0.3.18

0.3.18

-Upgraded pathing to latest version

-Keys auto use on locked doors and chests (if they take a key)

-Locked indicator added to chests

-Enemies ignore traps until player enters room

-Cool Downs for attacks reset when an enemy room is cleared

-Attacks with 0 cool down do not get locked if you swap them out

-Level up cards should increase in size when hovered over

-For on screen dialog, hitting the next button skips text to end of animation

-Fixed some teleporting enemies

-Camera auto aligns with doors when traversing

-Mouse pointer no longer bound to screen for more accurate pointing

-Clicking create on a new file will take you right to slime selecting

-Tutorial Improvements