Forbidden Art update for 7 May 2024

Forbidden Art - Patch note (v.1.3.2)

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the password door was open when partially saving on the B2F floor, preventing game progress.

  • Fixed the screwdriver being added to the inventory when partially saving on level B2F.

