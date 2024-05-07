-
Fixed an issue where the password door was open when partially saving on the B2F floor, preventing game progress.
-
Fixed the screwdriver being added to the inventory when partially saving on level B2F.
Forbidden Art update for 7 May 2024
Forbidden Art - Patch note (v.1.3.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 1166141
