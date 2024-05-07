cursor will now leave the "player name input" if the player holds a ui direction on the game controller for a short time. This is an experiment and if successful may be ported to all input fields.

Giant Spaceship Interior was only for SV, now is also for L, FO, RD, TGD, VV

Play from all saves menu : from the main menu, rather than finding your saves by first going to the scene, players can select a save from a complete list of all saves and load into that scene with the save already loaded.