 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ace Racers SP update for 7 May 2024

play from all saves menu

Share · View all patches · Build 14285344 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

cursor will now leave the "player name input" if the player holds a ui direction on the game controller for a short time. This is an experiment and if successful may be ported to all input fields.

Giant Spaceship Interior was only for SV, now is also for L, FO, RD, TGD, VV

Play from all saves menu : from the main menu, rather than finding your saves by first going to the scene, players can select a save from a complete list of all saves and load into that scene with the save already loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2685151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link