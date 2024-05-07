 Skip to content

Forest Fellers update for 7 May 2024

Balance Changes & QOL

Last edited 7 May 2024

Added button sound to recently added free tree button
Expanded rain haze visual and rain coverage for larger monitors
Added recent tree button on the main screen for easier purchasing
Increased Cedar Tree Bonus Amount from 1,800 to 2,800
Increased criteria for one of the special gnomes
Added a stats page in the pause menu

