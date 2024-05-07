Added button sound to recently added free tree button
Expanded rain haze visual and rain coverage for larger monitors
Added recent tree button on the main screen for easier purchasing
Increased Cedar Tree Bonus Amount from 1,800 to 2,800
Increased criteria for one of the special gnomes
Added a stats page in the pause menu
Forest Fellers update for 7 May 2024
Balance Changes & QOL
