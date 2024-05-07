 Skip to content

Manny's update for 7 May 2024

Item Count Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14285313 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone~!

I hope after all these months that you are still enjoying Manny's! As an update, I am hard at work on the second game. I just wanted to make a small patch, as some Chinese fans have recently revealed some glitches involving items that can be collected. Though these players are collecting the amount of items needed to progress the levels, sometimes this isn't happening. I have added some code that should rectify this error.

Thank you and please continue to enjoy Manny's!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2518901
