Item Count Patch

Hello everyone~!

I hope after all these months that you are still enjoying Manny's! As an update, I am hard at work on the second game. I just wanted to make a small patch, as some Chinese fans have recently revealed some glitches involving items that can be collected. Though these players are collecting the amount of items needed to progress the levels, sometimes this isn't happening. I have added some code that should rectify this error.

Thank you and please continue to enjoy Manny's!